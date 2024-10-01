(@Abdulla99267510)

Two semi-finals will be played on 13 and 14 October while tournament final will be staged on 16 October

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) The nine departmental cricket teams will be in action in the 50-over President’s Cup commencing from 3 October across five cities.

The two semi-finals will be played on 13 and 14 October, while the final of the tournament will be staged on 16 October.

All the matches will be day with the first ball expected to be bowled at 9.30am. The venues and start time for the semi-final and final will be announced in due course.

A prize pot of PKR7.75 million will be up for grabs as the winner of the tournament will bag PKR5 million while the runners-up will collect PKR2.5 million.

Higher education Commission (HEC), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) are placed in Group A, while Eshaal Associates, Ghani Glass, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Television (PTV) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are part of Group B.

SNGPL, the winners of the previous edition of President’s Cup, will play their opening match of the tournament against Ghani Glass on 3 October at Saeed sports City Bedian, Lahore. The Group A matches will take place in Abbottabad, Islamabad and Rawalpindi while the Group B matches are set to be staged in Faisalabad and Lahore.

Group A – HEC, KRL, SBP, WAPDA

Group B – Eshaal Associates, Ghani Glass, OGDCL, ptv, SNGPL