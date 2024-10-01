President’s Cup to commence from 3 October

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Nine departmental cricket teams will be in action in the 50-over President’s Cup

commencing from 3 October across five cities.

Two semi-finals will be played on October 13 and 14, while the final of the tournament

would be staged on 16 October.

All matches will be played in the day-light with the first ball expected to be bowled at 9.30am.

The venues and start time for the semi-final and final will be announced in due course.

A prize pot of PKR 7.75 million will be up for grabs as the winner of the tournament will

bag PKR 5 million while the runners-up will collect PKR 2.5 million.

The Higher education Commission (HEC), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), State

Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) are

placed in Group A, while Eshaal Associates, Ghani Glass, Oil and Gas Development

Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Television (PTV) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines

Limited (SNGPL) are part of Group B.

SNGPL, the winners of the previous edition of President’s Cup, will play their opening

match of the tournament against Ghani Glass on October 3 at Saeed sports City Bedian,

Lahore.

The Group A matches will take place in Abbottabad, Islamabad and Rawalpindi while

the Group B matches are set to be staged in Faisalabad and Lahore.

Group A – HEC, KRL, SBP, WAPDA

Group B – Eshaal Associates, Ghani Glass, OGDCL, ptv, SNGPL