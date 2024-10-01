Open Menu

President’s Cup To Commence From 3 October

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

President’s Cup to commence from 3 October

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Nine departmental cricket teams will be in action in the 50-over President’s Cup

commencing from 3 October across five cities.

Two semi-finals will be played on October 13 and 14, while the final of the tournament

would be staged on 16 October.

All matches will be played in the day-light with the first ball expected to be bowled at 9.30am.

The venues and start time for the semi-final and final will be announced in due course.

A prize pot of PKR 7.75 million will be up for grabs as the winner of the tournament will

bag PKR 5 million while the runners-up will collect PKR 2.5 million.

The Higher education Commission (HEC), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), State

Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) are

placed in Group A, while Eshaal Associates, Ghani Glass, Oil and Gas Development

Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Television (PTV) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines

Limited (SNGPL) are part of Group B.

SNGPL, the winners of the previous edition of President’s Cup, will play their opening

match of the tournament against Ghani Glass on October 3 at Saeed sports City Bedian,

Lahore.

The Group A matches will take place in Abbottabad, Islamabad and Rawalpindi while

the Group B matches are set to be staged in Faisalabad and Lahore.

Group A – HEC, KRL, SBP, WAPDA

Group B – Eshaal Associates, Ghani Glass, OGDCL, ptv, SNGPL

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Sports Abbottabad Water WAPDA Oil Rawalpindi Pakistani Rupee October HEC Gas From Million SNGPL PTV

Recent Stories

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

36 minutes ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

48 minutes ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

3 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

3 hours ago
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

3 hours ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

4 hours ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports