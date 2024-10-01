President’s Cup To Commence From 3 October
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Nine departmental cricket teams will be in action in the 50-over President’s Cup
commencing from 3 October across five cities.
Two semi-finals will be played on October 13 and 14, while the final of the tournament
would be staged on 16 October.
All matches will be played in the day-light with the first ball expected to be bowled at 9.30am.
The venues and start time for the semi-final and final will be announced in due course.
A prize pot of PKR 7.75 million will be up for grabs as the winner of the tournament will
bag PKR 5 million while the runners-up will collect PKR 2.5 million.
The Higher education Commission (HEC), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), State
Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) are
placed in Group A, while Eshaal Associates, Ghani Glass, Oil and Gas Development
Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Television (PTV) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited (SNGPL) are part of Group B.
SNGPL, the winners of the previous edition of President’s Cup, will play their opening
match of the tournament against Ghani Glass on October 3 at Saeed sports City Bedian,
Lahore.
The Group A matches will take place in Abbottabad, Islamabad and Rawalpindi while
the Group B matches are set to be staged in Faisalabad and Lahore.
Group A – HEC, KRL, SBP, WAPDA
Group B – Eshaal Associates, Ghani Glass, OGDCL, ptv, SNGPL
