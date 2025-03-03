President’s Trophy Grade-I Final Kicks Off Tuesday
The final of the President’s Trophy Grade-I will be played between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Television (PTV) from March 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
The five-day final will see the winners bagging a prize money of PKR five million, while the runners-up will grab PKR 2.5 million.
PTV will be led by Amad Butt, while Test cricketer Umar Amin will lead SBP. Both sides ended the group stage with 149 points each from eight outings in the tournament, winning five, losing two and drawing one match each. The final will be played under lights with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30pm PKT, said a press release.
For PTV, Shamyl Hussain is second amongst the runs in the batting charts with 663 runs from seven matches, with two centuries and one half-century at an average of 60.27. Another left-hand batter Mohammad Taha, fifth on the batting charts, scored 609 runs from eight matches, which included one century and three half-centuries. In the bowling charts, PTV will be relying on Mehran Sanwal and Faisal Akram – both have taken 24 wickets each.
For SBP, captain Umar Amin is leading from the front in batting charts with 571 runs from eight matches, which included two centuries and three half-centuries. Rameez Aziz is another batter for SBP amongst the runs, scoring 551 runs from eight outings, which included one century and two half-centuries.
In the bowling charts, 19-year-old Mohammad Ismail has bagged 39 wickets from eight matches, which include three five-wicket hauls.
SBP will be looking to create a double of trophies in 2024-25 season as they had won the President’s Cup One-Day tournament as well back in October 2024.
PTV’s captain Amad Butt said, “We are all geared-up for an exciting finish to the tournament. Our team has performed well in the tournament with young players stepping up on occasions when required and the results are visible to everyone.
“We know State Bank have some seasoned players in their squad and we are up to perform well against them to help the side clinch the title.”
SBP’s captain Umar Amin said, “Our team has done well against PTV in the group stage and we will be eying to repeat the same performance in the final. Our batters and bowlers have produced some good results on the field and I am hoping the team to do the same in the final.”
PTV squad: Amad Butt (captain), Abdul Wahid, Ali Usman, Aqib Liaquat, Faisal Akram, Imam-Ul-Haq, Israr Hussain, Mehran Sanwal , Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Ibtisam, Muhammad Mohsin, Sajjad Ali, Salman Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Taimur Khan and Waqar Hussain (wicket-keeper).
SBP squad: Umar Amin (captain), Aimal Khan, Ali Shan (wicket-keeper), Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Ismail, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Niaz Khan, Rameez Aziz, Salman Ali Agha, Saqib Khan, Saud Shakeel, Sirajuddin, Usman Salahuddin and Zahid Mehmood.
