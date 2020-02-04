UrduPoint.com
Presidium Of Russian Athletics Federation Resigns In Wake Of Lysenko Scandal

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Presidium of Russian Athletics Federation Resigns in Wake of Lysenko Scandal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Presidium of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) resigned on Monday after receiving the recommendations by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian sports Ministry and transferred its credentials to the ROC working group, the RusAF press service reported.

The recommendations followed the last week's statement by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) board asking the World Athletics Council to maintain the suspension of the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) process in regard to Russian athletes and to consider the expulsion of RusAF from the membership of World Athletics.

The AIU charges, which include the failure to cooperate with an investigation, relate to the conduct of senior RusAF officials during the investigation into whereabouts violations committed by Russian high-jumper Danil Lysenko.

RusAF membership in the World Athletics was suspended in November 2015 after an investigation carried out by the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) commission headed by Richard Pound.

