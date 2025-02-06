Press Release From Business Wire: Saudi Sports For All Federation
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2025 | 09:00 PM
The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) had announced key details for the inaugural 2025 SFA International Sporting Events, which include the SFA Expo and Riyadh Marathon
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) had announced key details for the inaugural 2025 SFA International Sporting Events, which include the SFA Expo and Riyadh Marathon. The SFA Expo will take place from February 5-7, 2025, at Riyadh's JAX District, while the Riyadh Marathon is set for Saturday, February 8, 2025.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250206409638/en/
Saudi Sports for All Federation Unveils Riyadh Marathon Route, Venues, and Sponsors for Inaugural SFA International Sporting Events (Photo: AETOSWire)
The SFA Expo will serve as the marathon's bib collection hub and will feature interactive zones focused on sports, health, and fitness, showcasing cutting-edge equipment, wellness activities, and emerging technologies. The event will also include a B2B lounge for industry networking, and workshops on mindfulness and nutrition. Another highlight will be the Primal Race on Friday, February 7, a functional fitness challenge featuring a series of high-intensity activities interspersed with 400m group runs.
The Riyadh Marathon will offer four race categories: the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), 10km, and a family-focused 4km race.
The routes will pass key Riyadh landmarks, including Boulevard City and Wadi Hanifah, starting around Boulevard World and finishing near Kingdom Arena.
The SFA Expo and Riyadh Marathon will also be supported by a strong lineup of sponsors and partners. Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) returns as presenting partner, with ASICS and Tawuniya as headline sponsors for both events. Gatorade, Aquafina, and PepsiCo will provide hydration for marathon runners, while Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group (HMG) will offer medical support at the Expo.
The Riyadh Marathon will also be supported by Ford, providing race vehicles, KAFD, hosting pre-event activations, and MDL, bringing DJs to energize the event. Calo, JP Morgan, Centrum, and Kayanee will contribute as supporting partners, as will Joe & The Juice, which has introduced a special Riyadh Marathon drink. BAE Systems and Kudu are official partners, helping to promote the marathon, and Huawei will provide mass participant awards. JAX District serves as the Expo's venue partner, while ASICS provides official sports apparel to race participants.
As part of the broader Vision 2030 goals, these events reinforce SFA's commitment to promoting fitness and physical activity as key pillars of Saudi Arabia's evolving sports culture.
Recent Stories
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..
Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to combat glacial melt, air pollut ..
PM inquires after health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman
LHC upholds dismissal of stenographer for harassing female judiciary staff
PTI sticking to politics of anarchy: Barrister Aqeel
UAE introduces robot-assisted ‘Bikini’ hip replacement
UAE, Russia discuss boosting financial cooperation
10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology
Pedestrian killed on road in khanewal
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow1 hour ago
-
Minister promises foolproof security for tri-nation cricket series, Champions Trophy21 minutes ago
-
SSUET, Aligarh College hold groundbreaking ceremony of sports complex2 hours ago
-
NA body forms sub-committee to examine PFF matters21 minutes ago
-
Fazal Subhan, test cricketer Fawad Alam and Adnan Shah Shine in Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tourna ..3 hours ago
-
Maguire suspended from bowling in int’l cricket3 hours ago
-
Noman nominated among players for ICC Player of the Month for January3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Saudi Sports for All Federation4 minutes ago
-
New Zealand team reaches Lahore for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy23 hours ago
-
Powerplay Sports Store to provide international-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan1 day ago
-
NG Blues sails into inter club cricket tourney quarter final1 day ago
-
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series1 day ago