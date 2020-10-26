UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prestigious Win For Azam Of Quetta In 3rd Jinnah Golf Tour

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Prestigious win for Azam of Quetta in 3rd Jinnah Golf Tour

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The 3rd Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour 2020, organised by PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club, came to a rousing conclusion here on Monday at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.

This Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour targets promotion of professional golf and what is satisfying is that it encourages the second tier golf professionals to reap rewards through participation and commendable performances.

And how well some of the upcoming golf professionals have succeeded in becoming notable. Muhammad Azam of Quetta who was hardly known in professional golf circles achieved victory in this event by unveiling his golf playing skills and surprising his adversaries through a masterly effort, that fetched him victory and a cash prize of rupees 150,000.

For a golf player from Quetta this represents a breakthrough and good compensation for the hours and hours of practice put in by him especially in a city where the playing facilities are not adequate.

As far as the competition goes Azam has been relentless in his pursuit of honors with scores of gross 67,75 and 68 and an overall aggregate of 210, six under par. The score of 68, four under par on the final day can be graded as meritorious indeed for it reflects on his mental strength and capability. Added to that was the fact that his nearest rival Salman Akhter of Lahore Gymkhana also ended the combat at the same score of 210 and as per rules they went into a sudden death play off.

It goes to the credit of Azam that he emerged as the title winner after achieving a birdie on the first play off hole whereas Salman had a par. Rather disappointing for Salman who is also seeking higher honors and prestige but then Azam was in his winning elements.

Other illustrious ones who won good cash prizes through participation and performance in the championship are Kashif Masih (Garrison Club) who ended up third with an aggregate score of 212 ,four under par ,Latif Rafiq (Gymkhana)213,three under par,Muhammad Akhter (Islamabad)215,one under par and Zahir Shah(Peshawar)215 ,one under par.They have showcased plentiful golfing ability and appear as professional golfers with acumen . Two more who did well are Azmat Khan (Peshawar) and Zubair Hussain (PAF Islamabad).They aggregated a score of 216 ,which in golfing terms is referred to as level par.

At the conclusion of the 3rd Punjab Jinnah Golf Development Tour 2020 at the PAF Skyview Golf Course,the winners were honored by Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam ,Air Officer Commanding ,Central Air command ,Air Commodore (r) Tariq Usman ,Project Director PAF Skyview ,golfers and golf lovers.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Punjab Same 2020 Event From Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

14 minutes ago

RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of ..

14 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

29 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Dialogue 2020 calls for businesses to priori ..

29 minutes ago

There will electric buses on Motorway within next ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.