Pretty Happy With Pakistan's Security Plan For Sri Lankan Team: Thirimanne

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 10:41 PM

Pretty happy with Pakistan's security plan for Sri Lankan team: Thirimanne

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ):Sri Lanka's stand-in ODI captain Lahiru Thirimanne has said that he is happy with the security plan given by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his team's upcoming tour to Pakistan.

"SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) has presented us the security plan which we are getting in Pakistan so I'm pretty happy with that and I explained to my family as well, so they don't have a concern since we represent our country," website bdcrictime.com quoted him as saying on Saturday.

He said his team's focus was not the security but cricket. "I think it's another series for me as a player. Because I know this (captaincy) is just for three matches.

"Dimuth Karunaratne has been doing a great job leading and it's important that we play our best brand of cricket whatever the situation and the team combination we have", he added.

He dispelled the impression that in absence of some quality senior players the Sri Lankan outfit would be a weaker side. "But still we have a good team. I believe if we play to our potential we can do very well", the left-handed batsman added.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is in Pakistan. The ODIs will take place in Karachi on September 27, September 29 and October 2, while T20 matches will be held in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9.

