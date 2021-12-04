UrduPoint.com

Prices Of Tickets For Upcoming Matches Between Pakistan And West Indies

Prices of tickets for upcoming matches between Pakistan and West Indies

The lowest price is Rs250 and the maximum Rs 2000 but the spectators are strictly directed to follow the COVID-19 SOPs.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board has fixed the ticket prices for the T20I matches for the cricket fans.

The lowest price of a ticket is Rs 250 and the maximum price is Rs2000.

The price of tickets for General Enclosures (Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani and Wasim Bari) is Rs250.

For First-class Enclosures including Asif Iqbal, Majid Khan, Quaid, Waqar Hasan and Zaheer Abbas, the price for the tickets if Rs500. The price of tickets for Premium Enclosures including Imran Khan and Wasim Akram is 1,000 and the price of VIP Enclosures including Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad is Rs2,000. The fans could buy tickets online from (www.bookme.pk) over telephone (0092 313 778 6888) or through box office and M&P outlets, details of which are available in the document attached.

The cricket stadium will be open for the fans as the NCOC has allowed 100 per cent spectators to enjoy cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies. Both teams will play three T20Is and as many ODIs from 13-22 December. Pakistan won 17 T20Is this year and will enter the shorter format series against the Windies with nine wins in the last 10 completed matches.

However, the spectators will be bound to follow the guidelines of NCOC. The reports suggested that the individuals above 12 years of age are needed to be fully vaccinated, while no vaccination is required for the children below the age of 12. The access to the stadium will be granted upon the display of original ticket, CNIC and Nadra-issued immunisation certificate for Covid-19.

