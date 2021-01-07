UrduPoint.com
Prievidza Returns From Quarantine With Victory In Slovak Basketball League

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:01 PM

Prievidza returns from quarantine with victory in Slovak Basketball League

After more than three weeks of forced COVID-19 quarantine, Prievidza returned to the Slovak Basketball league with a close 87-84 victory over bottom-ranked Handlova on Wednesday

After more than three weeks of forced COVID-19 quarantine, Prievidza returned to the Slovak Basketball league with a close 87-84 victory over bottom-ranked Handlova on Wednesday.

The visitors were leading 52-41 at half-time but Handlova rallied in the third period, winning it by 20 points and taking over the match.

However, the final period was once again dominated by the visitors who managed to hold onto their fragile lead in the final seconds, led by their Montenegrin center Dragan Bjeletic and his 25 points and seven rebounds.

