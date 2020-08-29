UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Focus To Be On Babar In T20 Series: Kris Srikkanth

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:33 PM

Prime focus to be on Babar in T20 series: Kris Srikkanth

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth believes the prime focus would be on Pakistan's Twenty20 Skipper Babar Azam during the three-match series against England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth believes the prime focus would be on Pakistan's Twenty20 Skipper Babar Azam during the three-match series against England.

The world number one T20 batsman would return to the venue where he received his T20 cap. Babar Azam made his T20 debut in Pakistan's nine wickets win against England at Old Trafford four years ago.

With 578 runs for Somerset, the Lahore-born batsman was the top run-getter in the T20 Blast, England's domestic 20-over competition, last year. Of his three centuries in T20 cricket, two have come in England pop.

"For Pakistan there is an opportunity to try out their young guns and move closer to building a team they can be proud of.

All eyes will be on Babar Azam as he tries to become the most complete all-format batsman from Pakistan," Srikkanth wrote in his column at Times of India as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"They have good blend of youth and experience and should try harder to bring some consistency to their cricket."The former Indian cricketer said hosts would start as favourites for the series, but they need to be wary of the unpredictable Men in Green.

"In knowing the conditions better and packing more power hitters, England will definitely start as favourites but with Pakistan around, one can never be sure. It promises to be an exciting series. For the hosts, the series will throw a slightly different kind of a challenge," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Young Babar Azam Old Trafford Turkish Lira All From Top

Recent Stories

Karachi may host remaining PSL-V matches

10 minutes ago

Over 40 Taliban Killed, 37 Injured in Battle With ..

2 minutes ago

Gdansk deal and birth of Poland's Solidarity

2 minutes ago

S.Africa arrests two police officers for teen's mu ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain scoffs at Sindh CM, Saeed ..

37 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Recognizes Legitimacy of Preside ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.