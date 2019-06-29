UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Appreciates National Team For Keeping Nerve In Match Against Afghanistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:17 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for keeping their nerve under pressure against Afghanistan, thus leading to a win in the nail biting finish game of ICC Cricket World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for keeping their nerve under pressure against Afghanistan, thus leading to a win in the nail biting finish game of ICC Cricket World Cup.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan team for keeping their nerve under pressure and in the end winning against Afghanistan," the prime minister posted on his twitter account.

He also felicitated Afghanistan team for their performance.

"I also especially want to congratulate Afghanistan for the grit and determination with which they played against Pakistan today & against India earlier," he added.

On Saturday fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Green Shirts defeated minnows Afghanistan by three wickets thus jumping to the fourth position in the world cup table by getting nine points, keeping alive their hopes for making into semis.

