Prime Minister Imran Khan saddened on death of great leg spinner Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed grief over the demise of eminent cricketer Abdul Qadir who was a "genius" and "one of the greatest leg spinners of all time." Offering condolences and prayers for the bereaved family, the prime minister said late Abdul Qadir was the life of the dressing room who used to entertain the team with his wit and humour.

In a tweet, the prime minister believed that late Qadir's bowling statistics did not do justice to his genius.

"Had he been playing cricket now with the modern DRS (Decision Review System) system, where batsmen can be given out on the front foot as well, Qadir would have gotten as many wickets as the great Shane Warne," he remarked.