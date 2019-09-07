UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saddened On Death Of Great Leg Spinner Abdul Qadir

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:44 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan saddened on death of great leg spinner Abdul Qadir

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed grief over the demise of eminent cricketer Abdul Qadir who was a "genius" and "one of the greatest leg spinners of all time

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed grief over the demise of eminent cricketer Abdul Qadir who was a "genius" and "one of the greatest leg spinners of all time." Offering condolences and prayers for the bereaved family, the prime minister said late Abdul Qadir was the life of the dressing room who used to entertain the team with his wit and humour.

In a tweet, the prime minister believed that late Qadir's bowling statistics did not do justice to his genius.

"Had he been playing cricket now with the modern DRS (Decision Review System) system, where batsmen can be given out on the front foot as well, Qadir would have gotten as many wickets as the great Shane Warne," he remarked.

Related Topics

Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister Family All

Recent Stories

North Korea names artillery commander as new milit ..

2 minutes ago

IAEA to Retain Same Access to Iran's Nuclear Facil ..

2 minutes ago

AFP joins BBC initiative to fight misinformation

2 minutes ago

Sedition case against me politically motivated: Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan UN mission & NY consulate commemorate 'De ..

1 hour ago

People defy curfew, hold anti-India demos in IOK

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.