Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Wrestling, Weightlifting trials begins in AWKUM

The trials of Men Wrestling and Weightlifting under Prime Minister Kamyab Jawab Sports Drive Talent Hunt trials got underway here at newly constructed Huts and Green Areas under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex here

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) ::The trials of Men Wrestling and Weightlifting under Prime Minister Kamyab Jawab sports Drive Talent Hunt trials got underway here at newly constructed Huts and Green Areas under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex here.

Vice Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Mardan Professor Dr. Zahoor Ul Haq was the chief guest on this occasion. Professor Dr. Farooq Hussain, Chairman Sports Science Department Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Assistant Registrar University of Peshawar (UoP) Noorzada Khan, DG Sports UoP Bare Karam, Director Sports Arshad Khan, Professor and former international athlete Muhammad Shah, Mr. Gray, the Games Director, members of the faculty, international gold medalist wrestler Inayat Ullah, international weightlifter Salahuddin, Aamir Iqbal, Zubair Hussain, players and officials were also present.

The trials for the Talent Hunt in Wrestling and Weightlifting had a total of 161 players who turned up before registration under Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive. "It is a great honor to be part of the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive and we are striving to provide the best facilities to the players and officials as part of the Talent Hunt," Professor Dr. Zahoor Ul Haq said.

He termed such initiative very vital for searching out new talent wherein athletes in the age of 15-25 would be eligible to participate. He said to organize the best competitions so that this player can play in the future not only at national but also at international levels.

A total of 161 players have their registration for the wrestling and weightlifting trials and among them through competition in 10 different weight group categories in both wrestling and weightlifting 20 players each would be short-listed to compete their players to be selected from other five regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Mardan, Swat and Hazara, followed by the final selection of the team to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Inter-Provincial League. Such a format has been made for the other 12 Games part of the overall Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive for which the Federal government announced a sum of Rs. 4 billion.

Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ul Haq also appreciated Higher education Commission for its support to the University and given huge funds for the construction of a multipurpose indoor gymnasium, swimming pool, squash court with fully operational academy.

He also lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Director General Sports HEC Javed Memon and Director General Sports Pakistan Sports board Asif Zaman for initiating Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports Drive wherein it helps in searching out new talent at grassroots level.

The trials of the Wrestling and Weightlifting at Jahanzeb College Swat on March 15-16, 2022, Hazara trials on March 19-20, 2022, Dera Ismail Khan on March 23-24, 2022 while Kohat and Bannu trials would be organized on March 26 and 27, 2022.

Under this Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan talent hunt programs 12 different games are being started across the country. Wrestling trials are being conducted in 10 different weight categories ranging from 57kg to 125kg in each category. The 10 best players and two talented players will be selected through trials and league competitions. Twelve players will be selected from five regions and districts and a total of 72 players will participate in the Inter-Provincial competitions.

The best players will be selected and 12 players will be selected from each province, after which there will be national level competitions between them. The best players will be selected for the national team before providing due coaching under qualified coaches.

The best players will be selected for training and competition, Bahre Karam said, adding, all such talented players would be given overseas tours and trained by foreign coaches with the aim of preparing players for international level competitions so that Pakistani players in various games around the world can compete in the Asian Games and Olympic Games.

Bahre Karam said that out of 33 universities of the province, University of Peshawar and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan were selected to supervise and organize these trials. He said at the provincial level, 10 winners will be awarded Rs. 10,000, runners-up Rs. 5,000 and third place winners Rs. 3,000 each in all Games.