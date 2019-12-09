UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Medvedev Acknowledges Doping Problems In Russian Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Prime Minister Medvedev Acknowledges Doping Problems in Russian Sports

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, commenting on the decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency regarding Russia, said Monday that current significant problems with doping in Russian sports cannot be denied

GORKI (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, commenting on the decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency regarding Russia, said Monday that current significant problems with doping in Russian sports cannot be denied.

The WADA Executive Committee unanimously adopted earlier in the day the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and suspended Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years. Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status - without the flag and the national anthem.

In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping agency (RUSADA) was recognized as not complying with the global anti-doping code.

"It is impossible to ignore WADA decision on our athletes. I will not conduct a detailed analysis at this point; not so long ago, speaking in an interview, I said that in this case it's obvious that on the Russian side - I mean in our sports community, there are still significant problems with doping, it cannot be denied," Medvedev said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

