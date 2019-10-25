UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Mega Sports Competitions Of Secondary Wing To Be Organize Here From Oct 25 To 31

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:42 PM

Prime Minister mega sports competitions of Secondary wing to be organize here from Oct 25 to 31

The Prime Minister (PM) Mega Sports competitions of secondary wing would be organized here at Tehsil and Union Council (UC) level from October 25 to 31st

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister (PM) Mega Sports competitions of secondary wing would be organized here at Tehsil and Union Council (UC) level from October 25 to 31st.

The girls and boys students belonging to Tehsil and UC's Schools would participate in the sports competitions.

In this regard a meeting of District Sports Committee, Secondary wing was held here on Friday under chairmanship of District education Officer (DEO) Secondary Manzoor Ahmed Malik to review the sports competition.

According to details Sports competitions of girls would be held at Government Pilot Secondary School, MC girls School Satellite town, Govt.

Girls High School block 26 and 27 and Government Comprehensive high school.

The boy's competitions would be held here at Government Central Model High School, Govt. Model high School number-1, Govt. Comprehensive High school for boys, Govt. Jamia Qasim ul Aloom, Govt. Shuhda e APS Model School and Govt., High School Istaqlalabad.

Under PM Mega sports event different sports competitions including cricket, Hockey, Football, Basketball, long jump, bicycling, race, ball through and rope pulling matches would be held on Tehsil and UC level.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Prime Minister Sports Education October Event From Government Race

Recent Stories

State must respect teachers' right to livelihood

21 minutes ago

A statistical look at National T20 Cup

26 minutes ago

Punjab Auqaf minister calls on Prime Minister Imra ..

4 minutes ago

Federal law minister calls on KP Chief Minister

4 minutes ago

PTI government accepts Lahore High Court verdict o ..

4 minutes ago

US Taking Steps to Boost Position Near Deir Ez-Zor ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.