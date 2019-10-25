Prime Minister mega sports competitions of Secondary wing to be organize here from Oct 25 to 31

The Prime Minister (PM) Mega Sports competitions of secondary wing would be organized here at Tehsil and Union Council (UC) level from October 25 to 31st

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister (PM) Mega Sports competitions of secondary wing would be organized here at Tehsil and Union Council (UC) level from October 25 to 31st.

The girls and boys students belonging to Tehsil and UC's Schools would participate in the sports competitions.

In this regard a meeting of District Sports Committee, Secondary wing was held here on Friday under chairmanship of District education Officer (DEO) Secondary Manzoor Ahmed Malik to review the sports competition.

According to details Sports competitions of girls would be held at Government Pilot Secondary School, MC girls School Satellite town, Govt.

Girls High School block 26 and 27 and Government Comprehensive high school.

The boy's competitions would be held here at Government Central Model High School, Govt. Model high School number-1, Govt. Comprehensive High school for boys, Govt. Jamia Qasim ul Aloom, Govt. Shuhda e APS Model School and Govt., High School Istaqlalabad.

Under PM Mega sports event different sports competitions including cricket, Hockey, Football, Basketball, long jump, bicycling, race, ball through and rope pulling matches would be held on Tehsil and UC level.