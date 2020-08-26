Prime Minister Signs Decree on Preparation for Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on preparations for the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi that will take place from September 24-27, envisaging that participants and special guests will receive visas for free, the government press service said on Wednesday

"Participants in Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix will receive visas for free and will be able to freely enter Russia. The decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the statement said.

It is noted that this simplified visa regime will be in effect from August 21 to October 31, during the preparation and holding of the event. It applies to Formula 1 drivers, guests of honor, journalists and those involved in organizing the competition.