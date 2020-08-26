UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Signs Decree On Preparation For Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix In Sochi

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Prime Minister Signs Decree on Preparation for Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on preparations for the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi that will take place from September 24-27, envisaging that participants and special guests will receive visas for free, the government press service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on preparations for the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi that will take place from September 24-27, envisaging that participants and special guests will receive visas for free, the government press service said on Wednesday.

"Participants in Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix will receive visas for free and will be able to freely enter Russia. The decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the statement said.

It is noted that this simplified visa regime will be in effect from August 21 to October 31, during the preparation and holding of the event. It applies to Formula 1 drivers, guests of honor, journalists and those involved in organizing the competition.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Sochi August September October Visa Event From Government

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram feels heart-broken over Karachi si ..

22 minutes ago

Hyundai Mobis expands EV parts plant in S. Korea

2 minutes ago

PR initiates action against trespassers

2 minutes ago

Two shot dead in protest-hit US city of Kenosha: p ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's confirmed cases top 970,000

2 minutes ago

Pesco stresses precautionary measures during rains ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.