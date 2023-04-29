Prime Minister Talent Hunt Women, Men Volleyball League begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Women and Men Volleyball Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Region League under Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt got underway here at Agriculture University Peshawar on Saturday.

Director Distance education University of Peshawar Dr. Noor Zada and Director sports Hazara University Khalid Jalal Shah graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the Volleyball Women and Men League wherein five teams each of the Women and Men from as many Regional including Swat, Mardan, Hazara, Bannu and Peshawar are taking part. Regional Sports Officer Bannu Shafqatullah, Peshawar Team Manager Rahm Bibi, Mardan Team Manager Mohammad Asim and other personalities were present Before the start of the matches, the players were introduced to the guests. Former Pakistan team skipper Abdur Rahim Khan and national women team skipper Urooj, the two selectors were also there to select two teams each of the Women and Men to represent the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the forthcoming coming national league.

On the first day, Hazara, Bannu, Swat, Peshawar and Mardan regions participated in women's competitions, while Mardan and Bannu's teams played in men's competitions.

While the duties of the scorer were performed by Yekhi Jan, umpiring Muazullah and Anwarullah supervised the matches.

According to the results of the competition, the first women's match of the league was played between Hazara and Mardan, in which the team of Hazara region won 3-1, the score was 25-22, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-21, while the other In the match, Bannu Region defeating Swat by 3-1, the score was 29-27, 25-23, 23-25, and 25-21.

In the third match of the female, the team of Mardan defeated Swat by 3-2, the score was 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 19-25 and 15-13 and gained the upper hand in the first match of the men's competition. In the first match of the Men League Peshawar and Mardan Region, in which the Mardan team secured victory at 3-0, the score was 25-22, 25-23 and 25-20 while in the second match, Bannu defeated Swat Region by 3-1, the score was 25-22, 21-25, 29-27 and 25-22.

It should be noted that the winning teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Region League Women and Men will represent the province at the National League in the next round.