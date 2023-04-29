UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Talent Hunt Women, Men Volleyball League Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Prime Minister Talent Hunt Women, Men Volleyball League begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Women and Men Volleyball Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Region League under Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt got underway here at Agriculture University Peshawar on Saturday.

Director Distance education University of Peshawar Dr. Noor Zada and Director sports Hazara University Khalid Jalal Shah graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the Volleyball Women and Men League wherein five teams each of the Women and Men from as many Regional including Swat, Mardan, Hazara, Bannu and Peshawar are taking part. Regional Sports Officer Bannu Shafqatullah, Peshawar Team Manager Rahm Bibi, Mardan Team Manager Mohammad Asim and other personalities were present Before the start of the matches, the players were introduced to the guests. Former Pakistan team skipper Abdur Rahim Khan and national women team skipper Urooj, the two selectors were also there to select two teams each of the Women and Men to represent the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the forthcoming coming national league.

On the first day, Hazara, Bannu, Swat, Peshawar and Mardan regions participated in women's competitions, while Mardan and Bannu's teams played in men's competitions.

While the duties of the scorer were performed by Yekhi Jan, umpiring Muazullah and Anwarullah supervised the matches.

According to the results of the competition, the first women's match of the league was played between Hazara and Mardan, in which the team of Hazara region won 3-1, the score was 25-22, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-21, while the other In the match, Bannu Region defeating Swat by 3-1, the score was 29-27, 25-23, 23-25, and 25-21.

In the third match of the female, the team of Mardan defeated Swat by 3-2, the score was 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 19-25 and 15-13 and gained the upper hand in the first match of the men's competition. In the first match of the Men League Peshawar and Mardan Region, in which the Mardan team secured victory at 3-0, the score was 25-22, 25-23 and 25-20 while in the second match, Bannu defeated Swat Region by 3-1, the score was 25-22, 21-25, 29-27 and 25-22.

It should be noted that the winning teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Region League Women and Men will represent the province at the National League in the next round.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Swat Agriculture Mardan Women Hazara University Mansehra From

Recent Stories

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP A ..

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP AF Camera Available in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most ..

DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most prominent global practices in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Tashkent International ..

UAE participates in second Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

7 hours ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.