Prime Minister Youth Regional Badminton Trials for Women to start in Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :By Sohail Ali Kinnaird College for Women in collaboration with the Higher education Commission, is set to launch the "Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Regional Badminton Women Trials In a move to nurture young badminton talent among women.

" This exciting initiative is roll into action from tomorrow, Tuesday at the District Sports Gymnasium in Sargodha", said Ammara Rubab , head of sports Kinnaird college while talking to APP here on Monday.

She said the the event aims at scout and develop budding badminton stars from across Punjab, providing them with comprehensive facilities and opportunities to showcase their skills. The trials will extend over the course of several weeks, covering seven different locations throughout the region, she asserted.

The trials will be held at Sargodha,Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore.

Ammara said during these trials, talented young women will have the chance to demonstrate their badminton prowess, with an eye on potential future success in the sport. The collaborative effort between " Kinnaird College for Women and the Higher Education Commission underscores their commitment to fostering sporting talent and promoting gender equality in sports", said KC head of sports She said third exciting venture promises to invigorate the badminton scene in Punjab, offering a platform for young women to excel in the sport and contribute to the nation's sporting achievements.

Ammara was of the view that as these trials unfold, they will help in uncovering the next generation of badminton champions in Pakistan.