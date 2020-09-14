Work on 96 different sports playing ground project worth Rs 486 million in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts are near completion, Director Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Project Murad Ali Khan Mohmand told APP here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Work on 96 different sports playing ground project worth Rs 486 million in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts are near completion, Director Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Project Murad Ali Khan Mohmand told APP here on Monday.

He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the light of special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, work on one thousand sports facilities project is in full swing and so far, various projects are in the final stages of completion.

He said, soon Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan would soon inaugurate the completed projects. He said Sports projects are underway across the province under the auspices of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director Prime Minister's 1000 Sports Grounds Facility Murad Ali said that DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Sports Merged Areas Nawaz Khan, Deputy Director Sports Niamat Ullah Marwat, AD Munir Abbas, DD Amir Mohammad, DD Zahid Shah, AD Kashif Farhan and other were working hard for the timely completion of these projects.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, he said, is personally monitoring the whole process of the sports projects including two mega projects like Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and up gradation of cricket, football grounds and other facilities at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

The visit to Hangu and other districts, he said, are aimed at to complete the ongoing process of ensuring playing facilities to the youth across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said, up-gradation of Cricket, Football, Squash Courts, Indoor Gymnasium in Khyber District, Upgradation of the Sports Complex in Bajaur, Mohmand, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Hangu and Kohat with Tartan Trace and Hockey Turf, Development of Sports Complex and Atif Shaheed Football Complex in Orakzai District are some the projects currently in progress.

The team consisted of Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, Deputy Director Amir Mohammad Betni and Assistant Director Syed Mohammad Zahid Shah visited the projects in Hangu. He said construction of Basketball and badminton courts will be set up at Government Girls High school Togh Sarai, pavilion, seating area, water bore will be arranged at Bliamin Alwara fair and leveling of volleyball court will be done.

A hockey ground will be constructed on the land of the education Department while pavilion stairs and two pitches will be constructed in the cricket ground in Hangu district. He said work on the cricket ground, pavilion, pitch and cricket academy continued at Tehsil Ground Hangu. He said construction of volleyball, badminton, basketball courts have been initiated besides leveling and up-gradating the existing facilities of football grounds.

Murad Ali Khan Mohmand said that the have installed new football goal post and cricketing pitches have been constructed with much up-dated facilities in order to ensure quality facilities to the youth as instructed by Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and above all Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

A pavilion and seating area will be provided at the cricket and football grounds in the Union Council Hall, Hangu while construction of a cricket ground, development of fencing, pavilion, water and main entrance will be up-graded.

He disclosed that basketball and badminton courts will be set up at Government Girls High School Togh Sarai, Hangu, pavilion, seating area and water dig will be provided at Bliamin Alwara fair and leveling of volleyball court will be done in due course of time.