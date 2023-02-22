Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) along with Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC) officially launched Football and Volleyball Talent Hunt on Wednesday at COMSATS University Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) along with Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC) officially launched Football and Volleyball Talent Hunt on Wednesday at COMSATS University Islamabad.

The ceremony was part of week-long activities under the title of "Week to Youth" to celebrate the completion of 10 years of PMYP and to mark this hallmark initiative of the government.

The present government has also declared 2023 as the "Year of the Youth" to celebrate the ten years' achievements of the PMYP through its vibrant schemes for their empowerment.

Addressing the ceremony, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja informed the participants that despite financial constraints, the incumbent government is committed for continuing investing in youth-centric initiatives.

She also announced that throughout the year, PMYP will continue to conduct various events to involve youth in productive activities.

Encouraging youth, she said that we understand 68% of our population is comprise of youth, which is why our emphasis is on youth development in every aspect including sports.

She said that in 2013, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif launched Pakistan's First Youth Program to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship among the youth.

She said that PMYP was the first ever initiative of its kind as it focused on strengthening youth and empowering them through providing them resources and opportunities.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the Chief Minister of Punjab at that time and he initiated multiple programs including laptop, sport and Business loans scheme and Punjab education endowment fund to provide an enabling environment for the youth of the country.

Under Prime Minister Youth program, six initiatives were started including laptop scheme, a business loan scheme and sports talent hunts.

"More than 0.5 million laptops were distributed among the students across the country while through business loans schemes financial support was provided to youth so they can be a job provider rather than a job seeker", she said.

The SAPM informed that under Prime Minister Business loans Rs. 75 billion were distributed among 54,000 young entrepreneurs. These business loans were collateral free and with easy installment plans to encourage youth of the country towards entrepreneurship.

"We re-launched youth business loans scheme recently and according to the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif we have target to disburse the loans of Rs.

30 billion till June, 30, 2023 on easy terms and installments while the loans up to 0.5 million will be interest free", she added.

Shaza Fatima said that youth business loan scheme was the brain child of PML (N) in making the entrepreneurship related dreams of youth a reality since 2013.

The SAPM at the outset also emphasized upon the dire need for an active role and involvement of the youth in the development and progress of the country.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest the Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, said that it is our utmost responsibility to do our part wholeheartedly for the development of our country.

Appreciating the efforts of Shaza Fatima he said that today youth is more involved in social media activities and involving them in sports through such initiative is really an excellent job done.

He at the outset encouraged youngsters to actively participate in trials to play their role in reviving Pakistan's glorious past in sports.

It is pertinent to mention here that HEC in collaboration with selected universities is executing the first of its kind project to hunt talented young players from 25 locations across the country.

The Football and Volleyball trials of male and female players of age 15 to 25 years would be held in five phases in each of the five regions including Federal Capital, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the vision of the Government of Pakistan, provision of Education, Employment and Engagement opportunities to the youth of the country, HEC has been entrusted to conduct talent hunt activities to engage youth in productive activities of sports.

Addressing the ceremony Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, said that HEC has conducted 100 trials of weightlifting, wrestling and hockey (men and women), 5 provincial leagues of wrestling and weightlifting each and two national leagues as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Rector COMSATS University, Prof. Dr. Tabassum Afzal said that it is indeed an honor for COMSATS University to host dignitaries and young students from various universities of twin cities in the ceremony of Football and volleyball talent hunt launch. He also thanked Government of Pakistan and HEC for engaging universities in the initiative of national interest.