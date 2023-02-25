UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Program: Volleyball Trials Begin In Mardan

Muhammad Rameez Published February 25, 2023

Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Program: Volleyball trials begin in Mardan

The volleyball male trials under the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme got underway at the Mardan Education Board Sports Complex on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The volleyball male trials under the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme got underway at the Mardan education board sports Complex on Saturday.

Organizing Secretary Dr. Noor Zada, Director Distance Education System, former captain and coach of the Pakistan team, National selector Abdur Rahim, Selector Hidayatullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

In connection with the Prime Minister's Talent Youth Hunt Program, 150 players had applied for their registration along with 52 spot registration. The number of entries was more than 150 out of which 17 players were shortlisted while 11 will be selected for the camp in which they will also be given TA and DA and full kit-bag, Director General University of Peshawar Bahre Karam said on the occasion.

Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Program is a step toward the right direction through which opportunities have been given to upcoming players to come forward. He also appreciated Prime Minister Program Head Shaza Fatima, Prime Minister's Adviser Amir Muqam, Higher Education Commission Islamabad Chairman Dr.

Mukhtar Ahmed, Arif Rawan, and DG Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon for their efforts.

The PM Youth Talent Hunt Program continues, with 10 Women and 12 male games being held. Before this, male-female trials of weightlifting, wrestling and hockey were organized. Volleyball trials are also being organized successfully, in which Hazara University has been given the responsibility of conducting female trials and the University of Peshawar has been given the responsibility of conducting male trials of volleyball.

He also appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Peshawar University Prof. Dr. Mohammad Idrees and Vice Chancellor Hazara University Prof. Dr. Jameel Ahmed and Pakistan Volleyball Federation. The trials for Hazara region players will be held on March 5 and 6 at Committee Ground, Haripur, while the trials for Bannu players will be held on March 9 and 10 at Bannu Sports Complex, Bannu.

