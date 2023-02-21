UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Volleyball Trials Begins In Peshawar

Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Volleyball trials begins in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Under the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Women and Men volleyball trials got underway here at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan Indoor Gymnasium University of Peshawar on Tuesday.

The Director of Finance University of Peshawar Ayesha Salman was the chief guest along with the Project Manager Higher education Commissioner for newly constructed well-equipped indoor Gymnasium in the premises of the University of Peshawar Sohail Babar, Director sports Hazara University Khalid Jalal Shah, Director General Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam, Deputy Director Sports HED Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Coordinator (Female) Hazara University Muhammad Ashraf, Selector Ikram and Adil were also present on this occasion.

In connection with the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program, women volleyball trials are being held under the aegis of the University of Hazara while Male Volleyball trials are being organized by the Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar.

According to the fixed schedule in five regions including Bannu, Mardan, Swat, Hazara and Peshawar, University of Peshawar is hosting both male and female trials along with Hazara University here at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Indoor Hall on February 21-22, 2023, the trials of players of Mardan region will be held on February 25-26, at Mardan Education board Sports Complex Mardan. The trials of both male and female will be held at Jahanzeb College Swat on March 1-2, 2023 and similarly the trials of the players of Hazara region will be held on March 5 and 6 at Committee Ground, Haripur, while the trials of Bannu players will be held on March 9 and 10 at Bannu Sports Complex.

A total of 113 female players participated in the trials. In addition to the online registration, registration was also conducted by 46 other players. While the male online registration 151 appeared and 52 players registered on the spot in the male trials.

The trials started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which all the players participated in the national anthem. Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program is ongoing due to the efforts of Sheeza Fatima, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Engr. Amir Muqam, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Islamabad, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, DGHEC Javed Ali Memon have been working hard wherein the players are taking part in 10n women and 12 male games.

Earlier, male events of weightlifting, wrestling and hockey (male and female) were already conducted. Similarly, the volleyball trials will also be conducted in an efficient manner, HEC Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bahre Karam said on this occasion.

He said, Hazara University has been given the responsibility of conducting trials for females and University of Peshawar for males, which will bring out good talent. He also appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Peshawar University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees and Vice Chancellor Hazara University Prof. Dr. Jameel Ahmed and thanked the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF).

