Prime objective of swimming camp is to find new talent , DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP), on the direction of Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, will organize a 2-month swimming training and coaching camp here at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex from July 1 to August 30.

The registration process has started under the supervision of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti. The swimmers of Under-6, Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 age group categories will be imparted training under the supervision of qualified coaches from 4 to 6pm daily.

Regarding the swimming camp, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Wednesday that the prime objective of this swimming camp is to find swimming talent from grassroots level. "Our qualified coaches will impart top level training to shining swimmers of the camp at the world class swimming venue of Punjab International Swimming Complex".

He further said that Sports Board Punjab is focusing on preparing a bunch of talented swimmers through this camp.