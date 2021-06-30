UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Objective Of Swimming Camp Is To Find New Talent , DG, SBP

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Prime objective of swimming camp is to find new talent , DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP), on the direction of Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, will organize a 2-month swimming training and coaching camp here at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex from July 1 to August 30.

The registration process has started under the supervision of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti. The swimmers of Under-6, Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 age group categories will be imparted training under the supervision of qualified coaches from 4 to 6pm daily.

Regarding the swimming camp, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Wednesday that the prime objective of this swimming camp is to find swimming talent from grassroots level. "Our qualified coaches will impart top level training to shining swimmers of the camp at the world class swimming venue of Punjab International Swimming Complex".

He further said that Sports Board Punjab is focusing on preparing a bunch of talented swimmers through this camp.

Related Topics

World Sports Punjab July August From Top

Recent Stories

Hessa Al Malek appointed as Regional Ambassador of ..

12 minutes ago

Ashok Leyland&#039;s investments in UAE worth AED1 ..

27 minutes ago

SEHA opens new COVID-19 drive-through Services Cen ..

42 minutes ago

MoHAP obtains GC Mark Certification in digital med ..

42 minutes ago

MOCCAE launches EGS Project to support green indus ..

42 minutes ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.