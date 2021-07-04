UrduPoint.com
Primoz Roglic Drops Out Of Tour De France: Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Primoz Roglic drops out of Tour de France: team

Cluses, France, July 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic, who was second in last year's Tour de France, has dropped out of this year's race, his Jumbo team said.

Roglic, who fell heavily on stage three and was 40 minutes behind race leader Tadej Pogacar, said in an audio clip on his team's Twitter account: "We took the decision all together with the team, it doesn't make sense to continue the way it was going."

