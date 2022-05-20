Prince Club beat Khyber Club in Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey

Two timely goals scored by center forward Aamir Khan guided Prince Club a thumping victory against Khyber Club in the ongoing Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship being played here at Yar Hussain Hockey ground on Friday

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) ::Two timely goals scored by center forward Aamir Khan guided Prince Club a thumping victory against Khyber Club in the ongoing Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship being played here at Yar Hussain Hockey ground on Friday.

The match started on a fast note and both Prince Club and Khyber Club raided each other's defence with some fine inroads and attacking strategies. Khyber Club took three penalty corners in the first quarter but failed to score any goal due to poor handling of the ball.

It was the second quarter when Khyber Club got a penalty stroke but the attempt of Imtiaz was nicely saved by Yousaf Ali, the goal-keeper of the Prince Club. It was a spectacular attempt but was nicely intercepted by Yousaf Ali while diving to his left.

On the other hand after goal-less two quarters, Prince Hockey Club staged a strong comeback and took the lead in the third quarter when Aamir netted a fine goal and six minute later scored another goal through field attempt to make the tally 2-0 at the end of the third quarter.

It was the fourth and last quarter when Ibrahim dribbled past three defenders and zoomed into the danger zone where he slammed in a beautiful goal through field attempt. Thus taking 3-0 lead, Prince Club dominated the proceedings and did not allow Khyber Club to strike back.

In the second match played on a hot note Shahbaz Club defeated Golden Club by solitary goal scored by left winger Waqas Khan on the penalty corner. The match started on a fast tempo and both Shahbaz club and Golden Club forwards raided on each other's defence with some fine moves were also witnessed. Surprisingly none of the team despite having some goal-fetching chances failed to score any goal.

The only goal scored by Shahbaz club was through left winger Waqas Khan on the penalty corner conversion. The matches were supervised by Obaid Khan, Asif and Imtiaz Ali.