UrduPoint.com

Prince Club Beat Khyber Club In Chief Of The Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey

Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Prince Club beat Khyber Club in Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey

Two timely goals scored by center forward Aamir Khan guided Prince Club a thumping victory against Khyber Club in the ongoing Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship being played here at Yar Hussain Hockey ground on Friday

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) ::Two timely goals scored by center forward Aamir Khan guided Prince Club a thumping victory against Khyber Club in the ongoing Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship being played here at Yar Hussain Hockey ground on Friday.

The match started on a fast note and both Prince Club and Khyber Club raided each other's defence with some fine inroads and attacking strategies. Khyber Club took three penalty corners in the first quarter but failed to score any goal due to poor handling of the ball.

It was the second quarter when Khyber Club got a penalty stroke but the attempt of Imtiaz was nicely saved by Yousaf Ali, the goal-keeper of the Prince Club. It was a spectacular attempt but was nicely intercepted by Yousaf Ali while diving to his left.

On the other hand after goal-less two quarters, Prince Hockey Club staged a strong comeback and took the lead in the third quarter when Aamir netted a fine goal and six minute later scored another goal through field attempt to make the tally 2-0 at the end of the third quarter.

It was the fourth and last quarter when Ibrahim dribbled past three defenders and zoomed into the danger zone where he slammed in a beautiful goal through field attempt. Thus taking 3-0 lead, Prince Club dominated the proceedings and did not allow Khyber Club to strike back.

In the second match played on a hot note Shahbaz Club defeated Golden Club by solitary goal scored by left winger Waqas Khan on the penalty corner. The match started on a fast tempo and both Shahbaz club and Golden Club forwards raided on each other's defence with some fine moves were also witnessed. Surprisingly none of the team despite having some goal-fetching chances failed to score any goal.

The only goal scored by Shahbaz club was through left winger Waqas Khan on the penalty corner conversion. The matches were supervised by Obaid Khan, Asif and Imtiaz Ali.

Related Topics

Hockey Army Poor Aamir Khan Fine Lead Waqas Khan Imtiaz Ali Gold National University

Recent Stories

ECP declares 25 dissidents members of PTI de-seate ..

ECP declares 25 dissidents members of PTI de-seated

1 minute ago
 Pakistani Foreign Minister to Visit China Over Wee ..

Pakistani Foreign Minister to Visit China Over Weekend - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Sports, Co-curricular activities to be promoted in ..

Sports, Co-curricular activities to be promoted in public sector universities

2 minutes ago
 DC checks desilting campaign

DC checks desilting campaign

2 minutes ago
 WHO Convenes Emergency Meeting of Experts to Discu ..

WHO Convenes Emergency Meeting of Experts to Discuss Monkeypox Outbreak - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 China's Shandong sees trade growth with RCEP membe ..

China's Shandong sees trade growth with RCEP members

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.