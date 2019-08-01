Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said that Indian Test opener Prithvi Shaw's incident has a lesson for other young cricketers that they need to pay respect to cricket

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said that Indian Test opener Prithvi Shaw's incident has a lesson for other young cricketers that they need to pay respect to cricket.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the 18-year-old batsman on Tuesday until November 15, 2019 for a doping violation. According to BCCI, the penalty on Shaw was imposed after he inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which could be commonly found in cough syrups.

"It's a big blow to the young cricketer because at a time when he is at the peak of his career he will stay away from cricket for eight months," Ramiz said on his YouTube page 'Ramiz Speaks'.

Ramiz was of the view that such incidents usually take place at a time when the young talented cricketers rise to fame, they start taking things for granted and cross the set limits. He said that it was clearly mentioned in World Anti-Doping Agency (WADU) regulation as which sort of cough syrups and medicines the players could take and which they should not.

"I'm sure Shaw would have leant a very important lesson after this incident that if you don't give respect to cricket and if you will cross the boundaries then cricket will bite you back," he added.

Ramiz said that India's latest bunch of former cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dav, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly were a best example of dedication and discipline, who during their playing days gave respect to cricket. "You have plethora of former players, who have given respect to cricket." Ramiz said that the issue of usage of banned substance was not only existing in India rather it was present in the entire sub-continent. "Yasir Shah and Ahmed Shehzad are two recent examples (in Pakistan) when they were out of the game for some time due to the usage of banned substance." He said that the Shaw incident should serve as a lesson for other young players. "It happens in our society that unless we get hit we don't learn. Cricket is a game of discipline and so is the life.""Hence, it is imperative we get education as it develops one's analysis to distinguish between a right and a wrong decision.

"Alarm bells have rung for all the young cricketers because while keeping Shaw's example in mind they need to work hard to maintain discipline. The lesson is that till the time you don't give respect to cricket, it will not give your respect."