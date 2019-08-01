UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prithvi Shaw's Incident, Lesson For Young Cricketers: Ramiz Raja

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:22 PM

Prithvi Shaw's incident, lesson for young cricketers: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said that Indian Test opener Prithvi Shaw's incident has a lesson for other young cricketers that they need to pay respect to cricket

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said that Indian Test opener Prithvi Shaw's incident has a lesson for other young cricketers that they need to pay respect to cricket.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the 18-year-old batsman on Tuesday until November 15, 2019 for a doping violation. According to BCCI, the penalty on Shaw was imposed after he inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which could be commonly found in cough syrups.

"It's a big blow to the young cricketer because at a time when he is at the peak of his career he will stay away from cricket for eight months," Ramiz said on his YouTube page 'Ramiz Speaks'.

Ramiz was of the view that such incidents usually take place at a time when the young talented cricketers rise to fame, they start taking things for granted and cross the set limits. He said that it was clearly mentioned in World Anti-Doping Agency (WADU) regulation as which sort of cough syrups and medicines the players could take and which they should not.

"I'm sure Shaw would have leant a very important lesson after this incident that if you don't give respect to cricket and if you will cross the boundaries then cricket will bite you back," he added.

Ramiz said that India's latest bunch of former cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dav, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly were a best example of dedication and discipline, who during their playing days gave respect to cricket. "You have plethora of former players, who have given respect to cricket." Ramiz said that the issue of usage of banned substance was not only existing in India rather it was present in the entire sub-continent. "Yasir Shah and Ahmed Shehzad are two recent examples (in Pakistan) when they were out of the game for some time due to the usage of banned substance." He said that the Shaw incident should serve as a lesson for other young players. "It happens in our society that unless we get hit we don't learn. Cricket is a game of discipline and so is the life.""Hence, it is imperative we get education as it develops one's analysis to distinguish between a right and a wrong decision.

"Alarm bells have rung for all the young cricketers because while keeping Shaw's example in mind they need to work hard to maintain discipline. The lesson is that till the time you don't give respect to cricket, it will not give your respect."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Education Young Ahmed Shehzad Yasir Shah VVS Laxman November 2019 YouTube All From Best

Recent Stories

Japanese to become second foreign language in some ..

38 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Ind ..

39 minutes ago

Drivers urged not to use mobile phone during drivi ..

1 minute ago

Car bomb kills 3 soldiers in Yemen's Aden

1 minute ago

Between 2001 and 2017 there has been a 14% rise (r ..

45 minutes ago

MoHR issues data on facilitated children by NCPC

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.