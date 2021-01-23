PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The sports department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa working tirelessly for the promotion of sports in the country and private sector's role was also imperative for it.

Governor Rotary International and Head of Isa Laboratories Prof. Dr. Farhan Issa Abdullah while addressing a 'Meet the Press' program organized jointly by China Window Culture Center Peshawar and Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here.

Prof. Dr. Farhan Issa Abdullah said that unless the private sector plays its role in the development and promotion of sports in Pakistan, we would not be able to reach a high position.

Accompanied by Secretary General Asian Press Amjad Aziz Malik, President and members of Sports Writers Association, Prof. Dr. Farhan Issa Abdullah said that people of our country are in dire need of sportsmanship and now we have a negative attitude instead of accepting it.

He lauded the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for introducing a new vision for promoting sports and welfare of the athletes. "Our commitment cannot be successful unless we have the support of sports media," he added.

Media is a strong pillar for the development and promotion of sports, he remarked.

"If economics is to be developed then sports can play an important role in it," he said. All the countries of the world have a strong desire to develop the economy of their country by hosting the Olympic Games, Asian Games and World Championships and have always tried their hard for winning its bidding, he informed.

He said that there is no precedent in the whole of Pakistan for the manner in which the sports department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is working and I will go and meet the Sindh government in this regard and we will try to start a series of incentives and rewards for sports players like introduces the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In reply to a question, he said that our organization is ready to make any kind of sacrifice for the development and promotion of sports in the country and we have dedicated everything for this. "We also strive for women's sports from day one and come forward for every positive activity," he said.

"We are giving priority to all sports except cricket so far we have won the National Table Tennis and Badminton Championships and also formed Isa Lab teams and the establishment of Isa Lab in Peshawar, we will continue to play an important role in the promotion of sports," he concluded.