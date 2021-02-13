UrduPoint.com
Prize Distribution Ceremony LPC Super League

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 08:39 PM

Prize distribution ceremony LPC Super League

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The prize distribution ceremony of the Lahore Polo Club Super League 2020 was held here at the Aibak Polo Ground on Saturday.

Pantera Energy Director Marketing Taimoor graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were Remington Pharma CEO Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar, Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, Executive Committee members Agha Murtaza Ali, Feroz Gulzar, Qubilai Alam, Agha Najeeb Raza and LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassir Sharif.

Remington stars emerged as winners of the league with 10 victories out of 12 matches and received Rs 100,00 cash prize, while Guard Rice Kings finished second and earned Rs 50,000 cash award and Sheikho Warriors secured the third position and got Rs 25,000 cash prize.

Sheikho Warriors' Farasat Ali Chatha earned the honour of scoring the maximum number of goals.

Lahore Polo Club, for the first time in its history, conducted the Super League to especially provide young polo players to exhibit their prowess and sharpen their skills while playing with and against the top polo players of the country. Now the high-goal season has begun here at the Lahore Polo Club with Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup 2021 is in progress and its finals will be played today (Sunday) here at the Aibak Polo Ground.

