Prize Distribution Of Khelta Punjab Competitions Held

Muhammad Rameez Published December 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) An award distribution ceremony for divisional level competitions under the "Khelta Punjab" program was held at the Dring Stadium's gymnasium.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq was the chief guest and former MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi attended as the guest of honor.

Competitions in football, hockey, archery, athletics, badminton, table tennis, kabaddi, taekwondo, mat wrestling, volleyball, and basketball were organized at the divisional level under the Khelta Punjab program. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq distributed trophies and cash prizes. A large number of players and sports enthusiasts were present, along with the Divisional Sports Officer, officials from the Sports and education departments, and other relevant departments.

