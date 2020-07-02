UrduPoint.com
Pro- Boxing League Likely To Be Moved To Next Year

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:30 PM

The organizers of Pakistan's first ever pro-boxing league are considering to move the event to the first quarter of next year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The organizers of Pakistan's first ever pro-boxing league are considering to move the event to the first quarter of next year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event was earlier scheduled to be jointly organized by Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) and Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) in October-November, this year. The details about franchises were supposed to be unveiled during the ongoing month.

"I think the prevailing COVID-19 situation will force us to push the event somewhere in the first quarter of next year," President of PPBL Syed Nauman Shah told APP on Thursday.

"We've the option to hold the event without fans, but it's not a good choice because we don't want to deprive them of the opportunity to witness their favourite pugilists performing right in front of them.

"In addition, there'll also be some logistical and regulatory challenges and guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved will not be an easy task," he added.

According to Nauman, the managing committee of the league would soon hold an online meeting to discuss when the event could take place.

"The committee will discuss different things such as the league auction, dates and venues of the event," he said.

The league, whose official logo was formally unveiled in Lahore in January will be held under AIBA professional boxing rules and regulations. Six teams, having 20 per cent representation of foreign boxers will take part in the showpiece event.

