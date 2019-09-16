UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Probables For Sri Lanka Series Announced

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:28 PM

Probables for Sri Lanka series announced

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has named 20 probables for the training camp, which will commence at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from Wednesday, 18 September

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has named 20 probables for the training camp, which will commence at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from Wednesday, 18 September.

The camp is being set-up to prepare the side for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka, which will be held from 27 September to 9 October.

On Saturday, 21 September, at 11.30am at the Far End, Gaddafi Stadium, Misbah-ul-Haq will announce the two squads. The ODI side will move to Karachi on 24 September, where the first ODI will be played on 27 September.

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been named in the probables as they have been granted NOC until 12 October to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Probables (in alphabetical order, domestic teams in brackets):

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain) (Sindh), Babar Azam (vice-captain) (Central Punjab), Abid Ali (Sindh), Ahmed Shehzad (Central Punjab), Asif Ali (Northern), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haris Sohail (Balochistan), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Imad Wasim (Northern), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Amir (Northern), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shadab Khan (Northern), Umar Akmal (Central Punjab), Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Wahab Riaz (Southern Punjab).

Meanwhile, the PCB has appointed team management for the Sri Lanka and Australia series, which is:

Misbah-ul-Haq (Head Coach and Chief Selector); Mansoor Rana (Team Operations, Logistics & Administrative Manager), Waqar Younis (Bowling Coach), Grant Bradburn (Fielding Coach), Shahid Aslam (Assistant to Head coach on cricket), Cliffe Deacon (Physiotherapist), Yasir Malik (Trainer), Maj (retd) Azhar Arif (Security Manager - for Sri Lanka series), Col (retd) Usman Anwari (Security Manager - for Australia tour), Raza Kitchlew (Team Media Manager), Talha Butt (Team Analyst) and Malang Ali (Masseur).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Lahore Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Australia Punjab Sri Lanka PCB Noc Malang Ahmed Shehzad Umar Akmal Wahab Riaz Haris Sohail Shoaib Malik Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Hasan Ali Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Abid Ali September October Media From Premier League Coach Imam-ul-Haq

Recent Stories

Poultry Science Conference 2019 Concludes at Lahor ..

16 seconds ago

Uzbekistan creates free economic zone

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes Riyadh to Soon Cope With Consequence ..

7 minutes ago

600,000 Rohingya still in Myanmar at 'serious risk ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.0657 USD Monday

7 minutes ago

Tehran Disappointed With France Seeking Permission ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.