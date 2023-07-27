Open Menu

Problems Of Garhi Qamruddin To Be Solved On Priority Basis: Mayor Peshawar

Muhammad Rameez Published July 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Problems of Garhi Qamruddin to be solved on priority basis: Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that the problems of Garhi Qamar Din will be solved on priority basis.

He was talking to the Chairman of TWNC 66, Shah Faisal who met with the Mayor here Thursday.

The Mayor was apprised about the problems of his area, including the construction of a crematorium and roads, pavement of streets and installation of streets lights in Garhi Qamruddin.

The change of gas pipelines, the installation of CCTV cameras outside the schools and other places and the installation of traffic signals in Garhi Qamruddin Chowk to control the chaos were also discussed in the meeting.

The Mayor said that he would try his best to ensure the completion of all pending projects. He assured Chairman Shah Faisal that the problems of Garhi Qamuddin would be solved on priority basis.

