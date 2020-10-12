Process for the election of ICC Chairperson underway

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Monday confirmed that the process for the election of its next Chairperson was underway and is expected to be concluded by early December

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) board on Monday confirmed that the process for the election of its next Chairperson was underway and is expected to be concluded by early December.

The process, which is being overseen by the Independent Chairman of the ICC Audit Committee, has commenced and the first stage was for the nominations of potential candidates to be made by current Board Directors by October 18, 2020, said a press release issued here.

Any nominee would then need to be seconded by another Board Director to become a candidate in the election. As outlined in the ICC Constitution, to be eligible, potential candidates must be either a current or former ICC Director.