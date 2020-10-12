UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Process For The Election Of ICC Chairperson Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:29 PM

Process for the election of ICC Chairperson underway

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Monday confirmed that the process for the election of its next Chairperson was underway and is expected to be concluded by early December

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) board on Monday confirmed that the process for the election of its next Chairperson was underway and is expected to be concluded by early December.

The process, which is being overseen by the Independent Chairman of the ICC Audit Committee, has commenced and the first stage was for the nominations of potential candidates to be made by current Board Directors by October 18, 2020, said a press release issued here.

Any nominee would then need to be seconded by another Board Director to become a candidate in the election. As outlined in the ICC Constitution, to be eligible, potential candidates must be either a current or former ICC Director.

Related Topics

Election Cricket ICC October December 2020

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif tweets about Oct 12, 1999’s coup

11 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves new Board of Directors of UAE ..

16 minutes ago

Court adjourns Pervaiz Ashraf's acquittal pleas ti ..

2 minutes ago

SCO Expo delayed after China's Qingdao city report ..

2 minutes ago

T-20 Cricket matches; Citizens advised to use alte ..

2 minutes ago

No Significant Excess of Chemicals Recorded in Kam ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.