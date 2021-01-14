UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 44 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:25 PM

Professional British Tennis Player Murray Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

British professional tennis player from Scotland, Andy Murray, has tested positive for COVID-19, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) British professional tennis player from Scotland, Andy Murray, has tested positive for COVID-19, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, the 33-year-old, who is former world number one, tested positive for the coronavirus just weeks before his game in the Australian Open.

Murray is in good condition despite and is on self-isolation.

The tennis tournament is set to begin on February 8, and Murray is hoping to still take part in it at a later date, since the players are due to arrive in Australia within the next 24 hours, to complete a two-week quarantine period.

However, a statement from the Australia Open organizers, said that Murray would not be unable to join the official charter flights arriving in Australia in the next few days.

Murray is the tennis star and the three-time Grand Slam tournament winner, including two at Wimbledon, and the five-time runner-up in Melbourne. In January, 2019 Murray has a hip surgery but made a comeback after nine months.

