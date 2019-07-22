UrduPoint.com
Professional Squash Association (PSA) Announce Record Prize Money Off Back Of New Tour Structure

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:56 PM

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) on Monday announced that a record prize money total of US $ 7,569,706 was on offer in the PSA Tour during the 2018/19 season, in which the organisation's new tour structure came into effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Professional Squash Association (PSA) on Monday announced that a record prize money total of US $ 7,569,706 was on offer in the PSA Tour during the 2018/19 season, in which the organisation's new tour structure came into effect.

The 2018/19 season saw the PSA launch the PSA Challenger Tour alongside the PSA World Tour as part of the organisation's new vision for professional squash, while the WSF & PSA Satellite Tour was also created in partnership with the World Squash Federation (WSF) in order to help up-and-coming players transition from junior tournaments to the professional circuit.

This has resulted in a 10 percent increase in prize money compared to the season before, said a press release issued here.

Prize money on the women's tour amounted to US $ 2,937,248 - a�6.6 percent increase - while the men's has increased�by 12.2 percent to US $ 4,631,000.

The top earning female player on the tour earned US $ 209,998 last season, an�84.9% increase�since the integration of the women's tour into the PSA in April 2015, with her male counterpart earning US $ 257,153, which is up�59.

0% over the same time period. Average earnings for the men's and women's top 25 totalled�US $ 76,245�and�US $ 61,567, respectively.

639�events took place across the PSA World Tour,�PSA Challenger Tour and WSF & PSA Satellite Tour�(405�men's and�234�women's) - 15.5% more than the previous season�-�with 65 countries hosting a PSA event, including key territories such as United States, Egypt, England, Hong Kong and Canada.

PSA Tour Director Hannah Ridgard-Mason said the 2018/19 season was a landmark one for professional squash, with the sport's first US $ one million tournament taking place at the PSA World Championships�presented by the Walter Family�in Chicago, while we also announced a major broadcast deal with Facebook which has allowed us to showcase squash to more people than ever before.

"With squash returning to the Great Pyramid of Giza for the�CIB PSA Women's�World Championships 2019-2020 and�CIB Men's Egyptian Squash Open, and new tournaments such as the Mauritius Open joining the Calendar, we're forecasting continued growth over the next 12 months and believe that the future of squash has never been brighter," he said.

