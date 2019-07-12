UrduPoint.com
Professional Squash Association (PSA) Delegation To Visit Peshawar Next Month

Fri 12th July 2019

A delegation of Professional Squash Association (PSA) will visit Peshawar next month, with an aim to analyze the security situation and hold international tournaments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's city

Talking to APP, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) vice-president Qamar Zaman said in order the revive international tournaments in Peshawar after a gap of 10 years, a PSA delegation will be coming in August to examine the security situation in the city.

Qamar Zaman, who is also the president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association, said our association holds 20 to 25 tournaments in Peshawar annually to bring talented youngsters to fore. "The PSA delegation will first visit Islamabad and then Peshawar," he said.

He said a total of two international men and women tournaments amounting to US$ 25,000 and US$ 10,000 will be played in Peshawar after PSA's visit to the city.

"International Squash tournaments have already been revived in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi while Peshawar will be the next city for hosting the tournaments," he said.

Qamar said he had also been in talks with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister and Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for the revival of the game in Peshawar. "Peshawar is safe and secure to hold international tournaments and hopefully squash will be revived in the city," he said.

Qamar, also lauded Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) president Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for promoting and encouraging the squash in the country. "Because of PSF's all-out efforts, squash is reviving internationally and nationally day by day," he said.

More Stories From Sports

