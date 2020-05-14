Professional Squash Association (PSA) Foundation launches fund to help players

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Foundation on Thursday launched 'We Are One' fund, to support professional squash players who were experiencing financial and emotional difficulties due to the impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 Pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Foundation on Thursday launched 'We Are One' fund, to support professional squash players who were experiencing financial and emotional difficulties due to the impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 Pandemic.

The fund was a player-driven initiative which aims to bring the global squash community together to provide relief to the players that need urgent financial support following the suspension of the PSA Tour, said a press release issued here.

The PSA Foundation hopes to garner support from across the whole squash community, including PSA players and tournament promoters, while the PSA were fully committed to supporting the fund. Squash fans can also support the fund, and their generosity would be met with a range of rewards, including clinics and Zoom calls with top PSA players, SQUASHTV subscriptions and PSA apparel.

Funds would be distributed to ensure that those players who really need the aid were supported throughout this uncertain period and that their dreams of returning to court when the PSA Tour resumes were not compromised in any way.

PSA Foundation Manager Adriana Olaya said this was the time to bring our community together to make sure we come out of this stronger.

"We need to ensure the professional players remain safe, healthy and can continue competing in the sport that we all love and miss."PSA Women's President Sarah-Jane Perry said it was important that we work together to provide help and support to those who need it most.

"For the fund to be effective, it needs the support of as much of our great community as possible. However much the community may be able to give will be a huge help in providing relief to PSA players who do not have anywhere else to turn," she said.