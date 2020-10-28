UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Progress In South African Cricket Crisis Talks

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:52 PM

Progress in South African cricket crisis talks

South Africa's sports minister, Nathi Mthethwa, said Wednesday that details of an interim board for Cricket South Africa (CSA) could be announced this week

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :South Africa's sports minister, Nathi Mthethwa, said Wednesday that details of an interim board for Cricket South Africa (CSA) could be announced this week.

He said he had received a formal report confirming the resignation of the entire CSA board after setting a deadline of Tuesday for CSA to show cause why he should not intervene in the affairs of the troubled body.

In a statement, Mthethwa said he had held constructive meetings Tuesday with the members' council of Cricket South Africa (CSA), the South African Cricketers' Association (Saca) and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), an umbrella body for elite sports.

"The next step is to finalise details of an interim board and conclude on a list of Names thereof.

Further details will be announced by the end of this week." South African cricket has been in crisis since chief executive Thabang Moroe was suspended last December and subsequently fired after a forensic investigation, the full details of which have not been made public.

Mthethwa threatened to intervene directly, which could have jeopardised CSA's standing with the International Cricket Council.

All the board members resigned last Sunday and Monday following meetings of the members' council, which consists of the presidents of CSA's provincial unions.

Several of the board members were also on the members' council.

Related Topics

Africa Cricket Sports Threatened South Africa December Sunday Olympics

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting pro ..

11 minutes ago

UAEFA to host training camps of three Asian teams ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman University ranks 1st for international stude ..

55 minutes ago

US stocks open sharply lower on coronavirus worrie ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

56 minutes ago

National Assembly body expresses reservations on r ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.