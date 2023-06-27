Open Menu

Promising Huzaifa Wins Tennis Title In USA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Promising Huzaifa wins tennis title in USA

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan's tennis sensation Huzaifa Abdul Rehman continues to impress at the international level as he has clinched the Smackdown Sarasota men's singles title in Florida, USA on late Monday.

According to information received here, the 20-year-old Huzaifa toppled USA's Maximilian Mroz 6-1, 6-4 in the final to win the title.

In the semifinal, top seed Huzaifa had warded off challenge from USA's  H. Menon 6-3, 6-4.

"This victory is very good for my confidence and building momentum for the ITF Futures tournaments. My goal is to play as many tournaments as I can on the tour and try to do my best every time," Huzaifa told APP on phone while sharing on what he is going to do next to get even higher results.

