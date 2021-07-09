UrduPoint.com
Promising Huzaifa Zahid's Winning Spree Goes Unabated

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:33 PM

Peshawar's international squash player Huzaifa Zahid won two matches in a row last week after the courts reopened and showed his skills to his teammates

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Peshawar's international squash player Huzaifa Zahid won two matches in a row last week after the courts reopened and showed his skills to his teammates.

Talking to media, his coach Muhammad Waseem appreciated Huzaifa Zahid for his commitment and dedication and hard work by winning two consecutive tournaments played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association and District Sports Officer.

He said Huzaifa Zahid, by winning two consecutive tournaments, proved that he was in good form despite a long break due to the present coronavirus situation and closure of the squash courts.

When contacted, Huzaifa Zahid said he was very happy because his coach Muhammad Waseem acknowledged his hard work, adding, he would perform well in the coming tournaments.

Huzaifa Zahid also represented Pakistan in the US Junior, Doha and Qatar Opens Tournaments and reached the quarter-finals there.

"I am happy and thankful to Allah Almighty over winning the squash events of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Squash Cup last week besides the KP Junior Open," he said.

He also thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for announcing sports scholarships for the players who won gold, silver and bronze medals.

"Now I will be able to run my affairs smoothly after receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for winning a gold medal in the U21 Games," Huzaifa Zahid said.

He also thanked other coaches of the Directorate of Sports KP including Tahir Iqbal, Munawar Zaman who really honed my skills.

The scholarship program has alleviated the financial worries of innumerable players like me and now there was no problem with education and sports expenses as rackets, ball, uniform and other expenses were covered by the scholarship, he informed.

