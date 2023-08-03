Open Menu

Promising Muhammad Nouman Eyeing For International Tennis League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 03, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Promising Muhammad Nouman eyeing for International Tennis League

Muhammad Nauman, a budding tennis player from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has started preparing for the International Tennis League and is hopeful of getting a prominent position for Pakistan and creating a place in tennis

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Muhammad Nauman, a budding tennis player from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has started preparing for the International Tennis League and is hopeful of getting a prominent position for Pakistan and creating a place in tennis.

Talking to the media during his practice session at the Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday, Muhammad Nouman said that he was the winning player of the All Pakistan Tennis Tournament and was fully focused on his game by doing his practice, both in the morning and afternoon sessions.

He said that he wants to make his unique place at the international level. Apart from being the winner, he is also the PSB Inter-Provincial Champion and after maintaining his prominence in junior tennis, he has also won titles in various events in senior tennis tournaments including All Pakistan Pakistan Air Force Khyber Cup, and All Pakistan Pakistan Sports Board Tennis Championship.

He has also won the trophy of the All Pakistan ITF Tennis Tournaments in Islamabad, said that he has been consistently achieving a prominent position in junior tennis from 2008 to 2017 and turned to professional tennis.

Nouman has also achieved a prominent position in the All-Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Cup organized by KP Tennis Association. Along with playing tennis, Muhammad Nauman is a pro tennis player. He has performed as the coach and was a designated coach of the Tennis Academy Dubai, UAE for one year. Along with this, he is also performing his duties as a Level-I and Level-II qualified coach of Islamabad Tennis Club and Pakistan Tennis Federation.

While getting a prominent position in the Pre-Level-I Green Badge Course of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, he also obtained Level-I Coaching Beginner and Intermediate Certificates. Looking after his commitment in working hard with the upcoming youth at the grassroots level, recently, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) awarded him the Advanced Coaching Course Level-II.

Nouman said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and Pakistan in general had immense talent in the game of tennis and especially the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shoaib Pakistan No. 3. The young champ proved himself and at the number three position behind Pakistan's top tennis players Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haque Qurashi, Barkatullah, Shahid Khan, Hamza Roman, Shayan Afridi, Saqib Umar, Aqil Umar are prominent players who have performed outstandingly in the Pakistan Junior Davis Cup. He met Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haque, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Dr. Tahir, Senior Vice President Dr. Farhat Abbas, Provincial President DIG Saleem Khan Marwat and former DG Sports Junaid Khan, Asfandiyar Khattak and current DG Sports Capt. (Retd) Khalid Mehmood. While appreciating the work, he said that at present, work on tennis courts was going on rapidly in every district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the promotion of tennis in the province.

Tennis courts are being built in the province, due to which the players of the province have a prominent status at the national and international level. I am fully focused on my performance," Nouman said. He said that trials will be held for the five-member Pakistan team for the upcoming Davis Cup.

He is sure that two or three players would be from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National team for the forthcoming Davis Cup. He said that as a coach, he was paying full attention to the promotion of tennis at the grassroots level and in the coming time, the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can get a prominent position at the junior level. About his own performance, he said, his main focus is on his tennis as a professional player and for giving his 100 percent in different International Tennis League, he is doing his hard work despite coaching upcoming talent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports UAE Dubai Young Junaid Khan 2017 Afridi Media All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Mi ..

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Missiles - Defense Minister

30 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army courts for indefinite time

33 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

25 minutes ago
 KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of cens ..

KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of census 2023

33 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

19 minutes ago
 Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justic ..

Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justice' Before Court Appearance

19 minutes ago
10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn ..

10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn saplings planted in KP: Offic ..

19 minutes ago
 WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 ..

WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 million to improve drainage sy ..

19 minutes ago
 UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

19 minutes ago
 Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

18 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-e ..

DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-election

18 minutes ago
 Five including injured street criminals, drug pedd ..

Five including injured street criminals, drug peddler arrested

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports