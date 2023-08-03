Promising Muhammad Nouman eyeing for International Tennis League

Muhammad Nauman, a budding tennis player from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has started preparing for the International Tennis League and is hopeful of getting a prominent position for Pakistan and creating a place in tennis

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Muhammad Nauman, a budding tennis player from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has started preparing for the International Tennis League and is hopeful of getting a prominent position for Pakistan and creating a place in tennis.

Talking to the media during his practice session at the Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday, Muhammad Nouman said that he was the winning player of the All Pakistan Tennis Tournament and was fully focused on his game by doing his practice, both in the morning and afternoon sessions.

He said that he wants to make his unique place at the international level. Apart from being the winner, he is also the PSB Inter-Provincial Champion and after maintaining his prominence in junior tennis, he has also won titles in various events in senior tennis tournaments including All Pakistan Pakistan Air Force Khyber Cup, and All Pakistan Pakistan Sports Board Tennis Championship.

He has also won the trophy of the All Pakistan ITF Tennis Tournaments in Islamabad, said that he has been consistently achieving a prominent position in junior tennis from 2008 to 2017 and turned to professional tennis.

Nouman has also achieved a prominent position in the All-Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Cup organized by KP Tennis Association. Along with playing tennis, Muhammad Nauman is a pro tennis player. He has performed as the coach and was a designated coach of the Tennis Academy Dubai, UAE for one year. Along with this, he is also performing his duties as a Level-I and Level-II qualified coach of Islamabad Tennis Club and Pakistan Tennis Federation.

While getting a prominent position in the Pre-Level-I Green Badge Course of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, he also obtained Level-I Coaching Beginner and Intermediate Certificates. Looking after his commitment in working hard with the upcoming youth at the grassroots level, recently, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) awarded him the Advanced Coaching Course Level-II.

Nouman said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and Pakistan in general had immense talent in the game of tennis and especially the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shoaib Pakistan No. 3. The young champ proved himself and at the number three position behind Pakistan's top tennis players Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haque Qurashi, Barkatullah, Shahid Khan, Hamza Roman, Shayan Afridi, Saqib Umar, Aqil Umar are prominent players who have performed outstandingly in the Pakistan Junior Davis Cup. He met Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haque, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Dr. Tahir, Senior Vice President Dr. Farhat Abbas, Provincial President DIG Saleem Khan Marwat and former DG Sports Junaid Khan, Asfandiyar Khattak and current DG Sports Capt. (Retd) Khalid Mehmood. While appreciating the work, he said that at present, work on tennis courts was going on rapidly in every district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the promotion of tennis in the province.

Tennis courts are being built in the province, due to which the players of the province have a prominent status at the national and international level. I am fully focused on my performance," Nouman said. He said that trials will be held for the five-member Pakistan team for the upcoming Davis Cup.

He is sure that two or three players would be from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National team for the forthcoming Davis Cup. He said that as a coach, he was paying full attention to the promotion of tennis at the grassroots level and in the coming time, the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can get a prominent position at the junior level. About his own performance, he said, his main focus is on his tennis as a professional player and for giving his 100 percent in different International Tennis League, he is doing his hard work despite coaching upcoming talent.