Promising Nouman Ilyas maintains his lead with his 2 under gross 214 score over 54-holes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Promising Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Golf Club Saturday maintained his lead against his fellow golfers on the third day with his gross two under par 214 score over 54-holes of the 72-holes 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship being played at PAF Golf Course here.

Nouman Ilyas added par 72 to his overnight one under par 71 each on the first and second day to make two under 214 over 54 holes. He played a good longer drive and hit almost all regulations that helped him to go for an easy birdie putt.

Four handicapper promising amateur Nouman hit a single bogey at hole no but soon he succeeded in controlling his nerve and concentrated more on his calculated games, which he is famous for during the first, second and third day rounds.

After missing a stroke at hole no, Nouman made his birdie at hole no. 2 par-4 but he too missed another stroke at hole no 3, followed by two more birdies and a single bogey at hole no. 6. He carded one over par 37 at front nine and an excellent one under 35 at back nine holes including three more birdies and a single bogey.

Another known amateur Salman Jehnagir of Gymkhana, a two handicapper, carded six over par 222 over 54 holes by adding one over par 73 to his overnight score 71, and 78. Salam made 38, two over par, at front nine and an excellent one under 35 at back nine holes. He scored birdie at hole no 3, 12 14 and 17 besides missing a stroke at hole no 9, 13.

First day leader Muhammad Shoaib, also from Lahore Gymkhana, added four over par 76 to his overnight 69, 78 by carding seven over par 223 gross over 54 holes. Muhammad Shoaib failed to main his concentration over his third day round in the very outset but later on he managed his position accordingly. Muhammad Shoaib added four over par 76 score with three over par 39 at front nine holes and one over par 37 at back nine holes. Muhammad Shoaib made a single bogey at hole no 2 and three, before a birdie putt at hole no.

4 and a single bogey again at hole 7 and 9, 11, 16 and a birdie on the back nine at hole no. 18. Muhammad Shoaib second short at hole no. 18 par 4 landed in a sandy bunker just in front of the green but he chipped it out nicely with a birdie putt and received thundering applause from the standing spectators and golfers.

Omar Khalid, a one handicapper, of the Karachi Golf Club, carded seven over par 223 in his third day round with par 36 at front nine and one over par 37 at back nine. He added one over par 73 to his overnight 74, 76.

Saim Shazli, a one handicapper of Karachi Golf Club carded nine over par 225. He added four over par 76 to his overnight rounds 72 and 77 and Hussain Hamid of Rawalpindi Golf club made 11 over par 227. Hussain added one over par 73 to his overnight score 74 and 80.

In the Senior Amateur Net, COL Masood Malik, a 12 HCP carded three under 69 Net and in first position, followed by COL Waqar Ahmad with his Net two under 70 and Dr. Arshad Javed with his Net one under 71 recorded second and third position respectively.

In the Ladies Net category Amina Tiwana of Rawalpindi, a 21 HCP, carded six under 66, taking first position, followed by Humna Amjad of PAF carded par Net 72, and Abiha Syed with her Net score one over par 73 at second and third. Hadiyah Osama of Lahore Golf Club carded two over par Net 74 and Parkha Ejaz with her Net score three over 75.

In the Ladies category, Humna Amjad of PAF added her 72 second day round to her overnight 74 by carding two over par 146 over 36 holes. She was closely followed by current national champion Rimsha Ejaz with his gross score six over par 150 by adding, one over par 73 to her overnight 77 and Suneyah Osama carded eight over par 152 when she added four over par 76 to her overnight 76, taking second and third position respectively.