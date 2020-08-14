Promising Sajid Khan, Muhammad Yousuf win positions in Azadi Cycle Race

Promising Sajid Khan and elegant talented Muhammad Yousaf won Independence Day Cycling titles of the Independence Cycle Races over over sports cycling and ordinary cycling organized by the Provincial Cycling Association here on the Northern Bypass on Friday

The race started from Ring Road Peshawar and covered a distance of 14 km. President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah was the special guest along with Secretary Nisar Ahmed, Technical Officers Owais Yousafzai, Basit, Sarmad Shabab, Secretary KP Cycling Association were also present.

Athletes from all divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the cycle races. In the sports cycle race, Sajid Ali Khan of Peshawar came first with 19 minutes and 37 seconds, Abdullah, also from Peshawar came second with 19 minutes and 47 seconds while Omar Farooq of Mardan Division came third first with 19 minutes and 48 seconds.

In Ordinary Scratch Cycle Race, most the players from Peshawar took part in which Muhammad Yousuf Khan of Peshawar won first place with 20 minutes and 15 seconds, Junaid Khan of Peshawar got second position by clocking 20 minutes and 31sec and Muneeb of Peshawar got third with 20 minutes and 45sec.

The closing ceremony of the race was held in Peshawar Chamber Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervez graced the occasion as chief guest.

Anwar Kamal Burki, DSO Peshawar and Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President NWFP Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented medals, trophies and certificates to the athletes.