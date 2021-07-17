UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Promising Star Mahnoor Ali Wins KP U11 Age Group Squash Title

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Promising star Mahnoor Ali wins KP U11 Age Group Squash title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Promising star Mahnoor Ali clinched the trophy after defeating Sunzil Safdar in a thrilling final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U11 Age Group Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday.

Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman, who is also President KP Squash Association, was the chief guest on this occasion, witnessing the thrill-packed final. Former World No. 2 Mohibullah Khan, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, Amjad Khan, Chief Organizer Munawar Zaman, Executive Members KP Squash Sajjad Khalil, Sher Bahadur, Chief Referee Adil Faqir, Coaches Alamzeb and NaimatUllah also present.

The final played at a fast tempo and both Mahnoor Ali and Sunzil Safdar played attacking games with some beautiful strokes. Sunzil Safdar also did some resistance but overall Mahnoor Ali, the promising player, dominated the proceedings.

It was in the first set in which both Mohnoor Ali Sunzil were tied at 4-4, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8 and 9-all but Mahnoor Ali made it to the victory when she took the set by 11-9. After winning the first set Mahnoor Ali won the second set by 11-5 and 11-5 and took the title.

In the Boys U13 final Nouman Ehsan recorded a vital victory 3-1 against Rayyan Mohib, the score was 11-5, 11-9, 9-11 and 11-6. Nouman Ehsan overall dominated the match but Rayyan Mohib played well and even got the third set but later on Nouman Ehsan did not give much time to Rayyan Mohib to strike back and thus Nouman Ehsan won the match by 3-1.

At the end, the chief guest, former World Champion Qamar Zaman gave away trophies, and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. Boys and Girls players in the U13 and U11 categories took part.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National University

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler issues two resolutions restructuring RAK ..

6 minutes ago

On directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Dhafra Fest ..

6 minutes ago

Aptma, Bukhara governor sign MoU for textile compl ..

44 minutes ago

78,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

51 minutes ago

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

1 hour ago

UVAS, Punjab Health Department jointly organized a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.