Promising star Mahnoor Ali wins KP U11 Age Group Squash title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Promising star Mahnoor Ali clinched the trophy after defeating Sunzil Safdar in a thrilling final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U11 Age Group Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday.

Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman, who is also President KP Squash Association, was the chief guest on this occasion, witnessing the thrill-packed final. Former World No. 2 Mohibullah Khan, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, Amjad Khan, Chief Organizer Munawar Zaman, Executive Members KP Squash Sajjad Khalil, Sher Bahadur, Chief Referee Adil Faqir, Coaches Alamzeb and NaimatUllah also present.

The final played at a fast tempo and both Mahnoor Ali and Sunzil Safdar played attacking games with some beautiful strokes. Sunzil Safdar also did some resistance but overall Mahnoor Ali, the promising player, dominated the proceedings.

It was in the first set in which both Mohnoor Ali Sunzil were tied at 4-4, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8 and 9-all but Mahnoor Ali made it to the victory when she took the set by 11-9. After winning the first set Mahnoor Ali won the second set by 11-5 and 11-5 and took the title.

In the Boys U13 final Nouman Ehsan recorded a vital victory 3-1 against Rayyan Mohib, the score was 11-5, 11-9, 9-11 and 11-6. Nouman Ehsan overall dominated the match but Rayyan Mohib played well and even got the third set but later on Nouman Ehsan did not give much time to Rayyan Mohib to strike back and thus Nouman Ehsan won the match by 3-1.

At the end, the chief guest, former World Champion Qamar Zaman gave away trophies, and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. Boys and Girls players in the U13 and U11 categories took part.