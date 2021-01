Promising Umar of KP upset Saqib Ali of Army in National Junior Badminton

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Current National Junior Champion Umer Jhangir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and second seeded Raja Hassan Mujtaba of Punjab recorded their victories and moved into the quarter-final of the National Junior Badminton Championship being played at the indoor hall of the Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex, Charsadda on Friday.

In the Boys Singles Under-19 category both Umar Jhangir of KP and Raja Hassan Mujtaba of Punjab did not face any hardship against their respective rivals in the second round matches wherein large numbers of spectators witnessed.

Umer Jhanghir (KP) beat Saqib Ali (Army) by 24-22, 19-21, 23-21, and Raja Hassan Mujtaba (PB) beat Kamil Haider (Balo) by 21-11, 21-1 in a one-sided affair.

In the Under-17 Boys singles Rai Abdul Manan of Pakistan Army and Ahmad Niaz of Punjab also moved to the quarter-finals along with other players while in the U15 category. Rai Abdul Manan of Army beat Hashir Shah (KP) by 21-16, 21-11 and Ahmad Niazi (PB) beat Mir Moeez (AJK) by 22-20, 24-22 in a thrilling match.

In the U15 category Muhammad Mohid (Sindh) beat M Shahzain Malik (ISB) by 21-17, 21-12 and Sangheen (KP) beat Tayyab Subhani (PB) by 21-13, 21-12 and moved to the quarter-finals.

In the Men's Double U-19 first round, Haseeb Ahmed and Ahmed Asif (PB) beat Muhammad Taha, Hamza (Sindh) by 21-15, 23-21 and Muhammad Hanif and Haris Fareed (PB) beat Mekael Khan and Muhammad Uzair (KP) by 21-15, 19-21, 21-17.

Results: Boys U-19 2nd Round: Hasnain (KP) beat Abdullah Siddiqi (Sindh) BY 21-13, 21-18 Shahanullah (KP) beat Hassan Aslam (PB) by 21-12, 21-18 Raza Ali (PB) beat Afnan Khan (KP) by 21-15, 23-21 Abdul Malik (PB) beat Muhammad Zaid (KP) by 21-15, 21-15 Fayyaz Ur Rehman (Sindh) beat Huzaifa Shahzad (PB) by 21-6, 21-6 Azlan Shah (KP) beat Ramiz Aslam (PB) by 21-18, 21-19 Malik Danyaal (KP) beat Haseeb Ahmed (PB) by 21-13, 21-12 Mekael Khan (KP) beat Muhammad Hanif (PB) by 21-10, 16-21, 21-15 Muhammad Taimoor Khan (Army) beat Ubaid Khan (PB) by 21-15, 21-15 Hamza Khan (KP) beat Hamza Ishtiaq (Sindh) by 21-9, 21-16 Muhamamad Uzair (KP) beat Ahmed Asif (PB) by 21-14, 21-19 Abdullah Asim (PB) beat Muhammad Taha (Sindh) by 21-19, 21-16 Muhammad Ibrahim (PB) beat Hammad Asad (PB) by 13-21, 21-16, 21-13 Men's Double U-19 1st Round Haseeb Ahmed & Ahmed Asif (PB) beat Muhammad Taha & Hamza (Sindh) by 21-15, 23-21 M.

Hanif & Haris Fareed (PB) beat Mekael Khan & Muhammad Uzair (KP) by 21-15, 19-21, 21-17 Abdul Malik & Muhammad Ibrahim (PB) beat Ubaid Khan Saad Asim (PB) by 21-19, 22-20 Bilal Javed & Muhammad Zaid (KP) beat Moazam Tarique & Farman (Sindh) by 23-21, 21-18 Ramiz Aslam & Hassan Aslam (PB) beat Huzaifa & Khuzaima Shahzad (PB) by 21-5, 21-9 Sachal Safique & Shahyar Ali (PB) beat Imran Ali & Kamil Haider (Balo) by 21-13, 21-16 Afnan Khan & Hamza Khan (KP) beat Malik Ghasif & Hammad Asad (PB) by 21-13, 21-14 Boy's Single U-17 2nd Round Rai Abdul Manan (Army) beat Hashir Shah (KP) by 21-16, 21-11 Ahmad Niazi (PB) beat Mir Moeez (AJK) by 22-20, 24-22 M. Ibrahim Rashid (ISB0 beat Mehran (KP) by 21-10, 21-15 Asad Afridi (KP) beat Inayat Fareed (PB) by 21-13, 21-10 Usaid Gul (KP) beat Abdullah Hashmi (Sindh) by 21-15, 21-18 Umair Khan (KP) beat Moazam Tarique (Sindh) by 21-10, 21-15 Saad Amir (PB) beat Shahmir Cristopher (KP) by 21-6, 21-9 Boy's Single U-15 2nd Round Zain Bajwa (PB) beat Muhammad Ahmad (Army) by 21-12, 21-6 Saim Ali (PB) beat Tahir Subhani (PB) by 21-8, 21-18 Muhammad Mohid (Sindh) beat M Shahzain Malik (ISB) by 21-17, 21-12 Sangheen (KP) beat Tayyab Subhani (PB) by 21-13, 21-12 Najam Ul Saqib (KP) beat Mudasir (Balo) by 21-14, 21-11 Muhammad Hashmi (Sindh) beat Muhammad Abdullah (PB) by 21-19, 16-21, 21-19 Hassan Shahzad (PB) beat Muhammad Sulaman (ISB) by 21-17, 21-15 Abdullah Tahir (PB) beat Usman (Balo) by 21-4, 18-3 Fahad Ahmad (KP) beat Sanwal Shafique (PB) by 21-11, 21-11 Muhammad Zaid (KP) beat M Wasik Ali (PB) by 21-4, 21-2 Muhammad Ahmad (PB) beat Mirza Ahmad Hafeez (ISB) by 21-15, 21-12 Haroon (Balo) beat Samiullah Hashmi (Sindh) by 21-13, 22-20 Malik Ghasif Raza (Army) beat Abdul Ahad (Sindh) by 21-4, 21-1 Taimoor Khan (KP) beat Ali (Balo) by 21-2, 21-5 Amer Hassan Janjua (ISB) beat M. Saad Ahmed (PB) by 21-10, 21-8 Aman Gul (KP) beat Faraz Shahzad (PB) by 21-11, 21-8