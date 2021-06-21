UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Promoted Perpignan Recruit Puma Veteran Landajo

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:39 PM

Promoted Perpignan recruit Puma veteran Landajo

Perpignan, freshly-promoted to the Top 14, on Monday announced three signings including veteran Argentine scrum-half Martin Landajo

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Perpignan, freshly-promoted to the Top 14, on Monday announced three signings including veteran Argentine scrum-half Martin Landajo.

The 33-year-old Landajo has 84 Pumas caps and is part of the Harlequins squad that will play Exeter in the English Premiership final next Sunday.

Landajo was an unused sub as Quins came from 28 points down to beat Bristol in the semifinals last Saturday.

He has signed a two-year contract with the Catalan club and will bring "a lot of experience at the top international level", said Perpignan general manager Christian Lanta.

Perpignan have also signed two players they faced on their way to winning Pro 2.

They are 25-year-old South African fly half Tristan Tedder, who was contracted to Toulouse but spent last season on loan to Beziers, and Portuguese hooker Mike Tadjer from Montauban.

Perpignan, the seven-time French champions, last played in the top division in 2018-19 when they finished last, winning two of their 26 matches to equal the worst-ever Top 14 season, although Agen have since taken sole possession of the record.

Related Topics

Loan Perpignan Agen Beziers Toulouse Bristol Exeter Sunday Christian From Top

Recent Stories

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

3 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

16 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

19 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

20 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

25 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.