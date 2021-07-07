Promoters cancel Fuji endurance race, citing pandemic

Promoters said on Wednesday they have cancelled the Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) owing to the health pandemic and replaced the Japanese race with a second Bahrain event

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Promoters said on Wednesday they have cancelled the Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) owing to the health pandemic and replaced the Japanese race with a second Bahrain event.

Citing entry restrictions into Japan, they said the six-hour race, scheduled for September 26, would be replaced by an October 30 date in Bahrain prior to an eight-hour race already scheduled for November 6 in the Gulf kingdom.

"The current instability calls for adaptability. Having consulted widely, given the health situation, we will not be going to Fuji," said WEC promoter Pierre Fillon.

FIA Endurance Commission President Richard Mille said that "the ongoing pandemic made us all prepared for the event of a cancellation," adding he was now hoping for "an epic season finale in Bahrain." Frederic Lequien, FIA WEC chief executive, said: "Regrettably we have been left with no choice but to cancel our Japanese leg of the World Championship due to continuing difficulties with the pandemic including travel restrictions and logistical issues.

We have instead decided to replace Fuji with another race in Bahrain, which we firmly believe is the safest option for everyone." Lequien thanked Fuji International Speedway's president Eijiro Haraguchi and his team "for their excellent cooperation" and thanked Bahrain International Circuit Chief Executive Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa for offering "an ideal solution in the current climate."Sheikh Salman for his part thanked the WEC "for showing their faith in us yet again."Toyota trio Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley picked off wins in Spa-Francorchamps and Portimao in the opening races and Monza is the next season stop on July 18 before Le Mans in August and then the two Bahrain dates.