UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Promoters Cancel Fuji Endurance Race, Citing Pandemic

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:39 PM

Promoters cancel Fuji endurance race, citing pandemic

Promoters said on Wednesday they have cancelled the Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) owing to the health pandemic and replaced the Japanese race with a second Bahrain event

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Promoters said on Wednesday they have cancelled the Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) owing to the health pandemic and replaced the Japanese race with a second Bahrain event.

Citing entry restrictions into Japan, they said the six-hour race, scheduled for September 26, would be replaced by an October 30 date in Bahrain prior to an eight-hour race already scheduled for November 6 in the Gulf kingdom.

"The current instability calls for adaptability. Having consulted widely, given the health situation, we will not be going to Fuji," said WEC promoter Pierre Fillon.

FIA Endurance Commission President Richard Mille said that "the ongoing pandemic made us all prepared for the event of a cancellation," adding he was now hoping for "an epic season finale in Bahrain." Frederic Lequien, FIA WEC chief executive, said: "Regrettably we have been left with no choice but to cancel our Japanese leg of the World Championship due to continuing difficulties with the pandemic including travel restrictions and logistical issues.

We have instead decided to replace Fuji with another race in Bahrain, which we firmly believe is the safest option for everyone." Lequien thanked Fuji International Speedway's president Eijiro Haraguchi and his team "for their excellent cooperation" and thanked Bahrain International Circuit Chief Executive Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa for offering "an ideal solution in the current climate."Sheikh Salman for his part thanked the WEC "for showing their faith in us yet again."Toyota trio Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley picked off wins in Spa-Francorchamps and Portimao in the opening races and Monza is the next season stop on July 18 before Le Mans in August and then the two Bahrain dates.

Related Topics

World Le Mans Portimao Pierre Bahrain Japan Federal Investigation Agency July August September October November Event All Toyota Race

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago

UN Security Council May Address Situation in Haiti ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against YouTu ..

4 minutes ago

Tajikistan Calls on CSTO Allies to Help Deal With ..

4 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani apologises for power cuts, blames h ..

18 minutes ago

Welfare of minority community important agenda of ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.