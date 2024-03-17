Promoting Sports In Balochistan Among Top Priorities, Says Secretary
Muhammad Rameez Published March 17, 2024 | 11:30 PM
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Secretary Sports and Youth Balochistan Dr. Javed Anwar Shahwani on Sunday said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide sports opportunities to the athletes.
The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs of Balochistan has created the best strategy to ensure the best opportunities to the youth.
In a statement issued here, the secretary said that promotion of sports in Balochistan is among our top priorities for which practical steps are being taken.
He said that like every year, this year also 23 March will be celebrated in a grand manner and sports competitions will be organized in all the districts of Balochistan for which instructions have been given to all district sports officers.
Dr. Javed Anwar Shahwani further said that best facilities will be provided to the athletes in the festival.
APP/ask
