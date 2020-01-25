Promotion of sports activities, a top priority of KP government: Momina Basit

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking concrete measures for the development of sports activities in the province and various mega sports events had been organized in this regard

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking concrete measures for the development of sports activities in the province and various mega sports events had been organized in this regard.

This was stated by the PTI member KP Assembly Momina Basit while addressing the concluding ceremony of the Winter Sports Games here on Saturday.

She further said that PTI government was committed to the progress of male-female sports activities, adding, the Winter Sports Games was also organized under the same vision.

Momina Basit stated that the consecutive sports events provide opportunity to the senior players to perform while to the new talent to show their skills and prove themselves.

While speaking at the occasion, former Director Sports Tariq Mahmood said that we have started the promotion of sports activities at the grass root level and this time the KP Sports Directorate was going to organize sports events at the Tehsil level to bring the new talent.

He further said that during a meeting which was chaired by KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Gahni has decided to establish four open gymnasium in Abbottabad, renovation of Hockey Stadium and installation of flood lights at Kung Football ground. Later, MPA Momina Basit distributed trophies among the winner of the different track and field events.