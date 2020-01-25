UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Promotion Of Sports Activities, A Top Priority Of KP Government: Momina Basit

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Promotion of sports activities, a top priority of KP government: Momina Basit

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking concrete measures for the development of sports activities in the province and various mega sports events had been organized in this regard

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking concrete measures for the development of sports activities in the province and various mega sports events had been organized in this regard.

This was stated by the PTI member KP Assembly Momina Basit while addressing the concluding ceremony of the Winter Sports Games here on Saturday.

She further said that PTI government was committed to the progress of male-female sports activities, adding, the Winter Sports Games was also organized under the same vision.

Momina Basit stated that the consecutive sports events provide opportunity to the senior players to perform while to the new talent to show their skills and prove themselves.

While speaking at the occasion, former Director Sports Tariq Mahmood said that we have started the promotion of sports activities at the grass root level and this time the KP Sports Directorate was going to organize sports events at the Tehsil level to bring the new talent.

He further said that during a meeting which was chaired by KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Gahni has decided to establish four open gymnasium in Abbottabad, renovation of Hockey Stadium and installation of flood lights at Kung Football ground. Later, MPA Momina Basit distributed trophies among the winner of the different track and field events.

Related Topics

Assembly Football Hockey Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Flood Progress Same Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.