Promotion Of Sports Among Youth Top Priority: Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:18 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The promotion of sports among the young generation is our top priority and we are encouraging and honouring top performers of all games and the Sports board Punjab (SBP) has started its full-fledged sports activities after a visible decrease in coronavirus pandemic.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Friday.

He said the training camps of different games are being launched to find fresh talent. "A two-month summer tennis camp is in progress at Bagh-e-Jinnah Lawn Tennis academy, where players of 5 to 13 years of age are being trained by qualified coaches while another two-month swimming camp will start next week at the Punjab International Swimming Complex for young swimmers of Under-6 to Under-18 age group.

" The sports minister said that the basic objective of these camps is to find and groom young talented players belonging to different games. "The Sports Board Punjab is taking effective measures for the growth of sports culture in the province. Punjab's sports budget has also been increased to Rs 6 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the sports infrastructure would be improved across the province by this huge budget. "We are going to provide modern sports facilities in every tehsil of the province. The first-ever sports policy of the Punjab province has also been approved by the provincial cabinet.

"The welfare of national sports heroes, veteran players, champions and legends has been given special emphasis in the revolutionary Sports Policy," he added.

